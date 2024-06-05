LSU outfielder Dallas Dale II enters transfer portal after stepping away from baseball.

LSU has seen another member of its 2023 baseball signing class enter the transfer portal.

On Wednesday, outfielder Dallas Dale II announced that he would be entering the transfer portal via social media. Dale didn’t appear in a game this season after signing in 2023, and he stepped away from baseball earlier this season.

Now, he seems to want to reignite his career, though he’s going to do so elsewhere.

“After much thought and a lot of prayer, I have decided to walk away from baseball due to personal reasons,” Dale wrote in a social media post back in January. “I want to thank LSU baseball, my coaches and my teammates for all the support. Also, a special thanks to (coach Jay Johnson) for the opportunity and the experience. Much love and respect. God bless.”

I have entered the Transfer Portal. Transferring from LSU

4 years eligibility

OF

L/L

6’1” / 195 lbs — Dallas Dale II (@DallasDale_) June 5, 2024

A native of Apopka, Florida, Dale ranked as the No. 9 outfielder and No. 54 prospect in the state of Florida coming out of high school. He also ranked as the No. 61 outfielder and No. 362 overall player nationally.

