LSU OT Will Campbell misses practice Friday with the flu

LSU seems to be good to go from an injury perspective heading into the ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin on Monday, but there is one situation that will be worth watching.

Coach Brian Kelly said Friday that starting left tackle Will Campbell missed practice that day as he is battling the flu. Kelly said that he intends to rest before the game, but the expectation is still that he will suit up against the Badgers.

The sophomore from Monroe, Louisiana, has been a crucial part of the success of a Joe Moore Award finalist offensive line over the last two seasons.

Left tackle Will Campbell did not practice today because he had the flu, Brian Kelly said. He stayed at LSU's hotel as a precautionary measure and is still expected to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl. — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) December 29, 2023

Campbell has started all 25 games he’s appeared in since arriving in Baton Rouge, including all 12 games this season, and he’ll hope to be healthy enough to make start No. 26 on New Year’s Day.

