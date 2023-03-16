LSU to open 2024 season on Sunday night against USC in Las Vegas

LSU has long bragged about Tigers playing on Sunday.

Usually, that has to do with the volume of former NFL players that found a home in the NFL. Now, it’s taking on a new meaning with the news LSU’s 2024 opener against USC will be the Sunday night game.

It will mark three straight Sunday night kickoff games for LSU. Last year, LSU faced Florida State in New Orleans on Sunday night and will do the same in Orlando this year. The USC game will take place in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.

Both USC and LSU have high hopes this season. With both programs trending up, there’s a good chance the game has some playoff implications in 2024.

That will also be USC’s debut game as a Big Ten school with the Trojans set to move conferences following the upcoming season.

Sunday Night Football LSU and USC will open the 2024 season on ESPN at 6:30 p.m. CT in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/mEtkNElJxs — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) March 15, 2023

Assuming Brian Kelly and Lincoln Riley still lead both schools, it will pit the two most significant coaching changes of that hectic 2021-22 cycle against each other.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire