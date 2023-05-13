LSU has one of the toughest paths to the College Football Playoff in 2023

Brian Kelly’s first year in Baton Rouge certainly did a lot to reset expectations, for better or worse.

What many thought would be a lengthy rebuild turned into something else as he won 10 games and the SEC West in Year 1 at LSU. Now, the Tigers are looking to take the next step and potentially compete for a College Football Playoff spot in Year 2.

It won’t be easy, though. LSU has a brutal SEC West schedule — as always — and it has to face Alabama on the road this time around. The Tigers also open the year with a contest against Florida State, who could be a preseason top-five team.

According to College Sports Wire’s Patrick Conn, LSU has one of the five most difficult paths to the CFP in 2023.

Nonconference Games: Home Conference Games: Away/Neutral Site Conference Games: LSU caught several teams by surprise in the 2022 season under first-year head coach Brian Kelly. They also were caught by surprise in the opener against the Florida State Seminoles. This year’s opener will be the return matchup of that game. Both coming off 10-win seasons and have CFP aspirations. LSU’s remaining nonconference schedule is not as daunting as the first game. In the regular season they do get Arkansas, Florida, and Texas A&M at home with trips to Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and Alabama. If the Tigers can once again take care of business while avoiding letdown losses, they should be in good shape if they can win at Alabama.

While the Alabama and Florida State games will be the ones every fan has circled, games against Arkansas, Florida, Texas A&M and Ole Miss could all be tricky, as well.

The Tigers could have the talent to compete with some of the best teams in the country, but whether it can navigate a difficult schedule, which will likely also include a matchup against two-time defending champion Georgia if LSU can manage to win the West, remains to be seen.

More Football!

On3's JD PicKell thinks LSU will win double-digit games again in 2023 LSU's defense needs to create more negative plays in 2023 Brian Kelly says QB Jayden Daniels has been 'pushed' by Garrett Nussmeier this offseason

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire