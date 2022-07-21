LSU is one of the teams recruiting the best on offense

LSU had a number of roster holes that needed to be plugged when coach Brian Kelly took over, and though the majority of those holes came on defense — especially in the secondary — the offense also needed some work.

The unit had two lackluster seasons after putting together arguably the best offensive season in college football history with Joe Burrow in 2019, but with several major additions through both high school recruiting and the transfer portal, Kelly has managed to replenish the roster quite a bit.

In a recent breakdown of the teams who are recruiting the best on offense from ESPN, LSU was one of the programs mentioned.

Brian Kelly and his new staff have had success turning the roster over via the transfer portal and with high school prospects. Kelly has commitments from in-state ESPN 300 backs Trey Holly and Kaleb Jackson in the class. Holly is a 5-foot-8, 180-pound recruit from Farmerville, ranked No. 185 overall, while Jackson is a 5-11, 200-pound back from Baton Rouge, ranked No. 244. While the staff added Penn State back Noah Cain, it lost last season’s leading rusher Tyrion Davis-Price, as well as Corey Kiner, so adding two good options at running back in this class was imperative.

Despite losing Davis-Price and Kiner, the Tigers still have quite a stable of talent in the running back room. LSU also has a commitment from a five-star receiver in the 2022 class in Jalen Brown and could be about to gain another from Shelton Sampson Jr.

Strong, national recruiting was one of Kelly’s primary selling points as a head coach, and the returns on the offensive side of the ball have been positive so far.

