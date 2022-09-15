LSU one of several schools trending for five-star athlete

LSU’s 2023 recruiting class already ranks as the seventh-best in the country, per the 247Sports Composite, but it could be about to get even better.

The Tigers are in the mix for several of the top uncommitted prospects, and they’re trending for one of them. LSU, alongside South Carolina and Michigan, is trending for five-star Archbishop Carroll (Washington, D.C.) athlete Nyckoles Harbor.

“There’s really three schools I’m hearing the most about right now; South Carolina is one of those, and I think the other two are Michigan and LSU,” On3 recruiting director Chad Simmons said during “The Inside Scoop” recruiting show.

… Michigan has really set the bar high when they had him on campus. His mom’s been there. The mom is super high of course, like all moms, on academics, setting her son up for life after football. And LSU, he has a connection with the track coach there. So obviously that plays a role as well as that he loves Jamar Cain, who recruited him during his time at Oklahoma before going to LSU. There’s some relationships there in Baton Rouge.”

Harbor is a phenomenal athlete who has the tools to play tight end, linebacker or edge rusher. He also runs track at the high school level. Harbor is currently rated as the No. 9 overall player in the class, per the 247Sports Composite.

He will take his first official visit to South Carolina, which holds the lone Crystal Ball prediction for him, this weekend before heading to Ann Arbor next weekend to visit with the Wolverines. He’ll be in Baton Rouge for an official visit the weekend of Oct. 7 when the Tigers host Tennessee.

Landing a commitment from Harbor would almost certainly give this class a boost into the top five.

