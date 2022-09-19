LSU one of the biggest risers in Week 3 FBS re-rank from USA TODAY Sports

In one of the week’s most impressive performances, LSU reversed its misfortunes from its first outing against an FBS team.

The Tigers lost to Florida State in Week 1, but they looked much improved across the board in Saturday night’s win over Mississippi State to kick off SEC play. Coach Brian Kelly is now 1-0 in conference games as the head coach in Baton Rouge.

The offense had a sluggish start but picked things up in the second half, running the ball down the Bulldogs’ throats to seal the game in a 21-point fourth quarter. Defensively, LSU was outstanding against the high-powered air-raid offense, giving up just three second-half points.

As a result of the win, the Tigers are one of the biggest movers in this week’s re-rank of all 131 FBS teams from USA TODAY Sports. They’re up 21 spots all the way to No. 35, and if they can win the next two games against New Mexico and Auburn, they should rise even higher.

Kelly inherited a difficult roster situation at LSU, and it’s clear the new-look squad needed some time to gel together. Saturday was a much more complete performance, and Tigers fans will hope that is a sign that this program is heading in the right direction.

