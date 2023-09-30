LSU at Ole Miss: How to watch as Tigers hit the road to face Rebels in Week 5

LSU is looking to begin SEC play with a 3-0 record as it travels to take on the Ole Miss Rebels in Week 5.

The Tigers enter this one at 3-1 on the season after surviving a scare on their home field against Arkansas last week with a 34-31 win. Ole Miss had some struggles of its own, falling on the road 24-10 against Alabama in what was a very disappointing result for Lane Kiffin’s team.

Both these squads are looking to stay in position to compete for the SEC West, and a win would certainly go a long way for LSU. Here’s everything you need to know to watch.

How to Watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date : Sept. 30, 2023

Time : 5 p.m. CT

TV Channel : ESPN

Injury Report

LSU

LB Omar Speights (Probable)

Ole Miss

WR Ayden Williams (Questionable)

WR Qua Davis (Questionable)

TE Hudson Wolfe (Questionable)

LB Tres Harris III (Questionable)

WR Jalen Knox (Questionable)

Players to Watch

LSU:

Passing: Jayden Daniels (1,296 yards, 12 TD, 2 INT, 72.6% completion)

Rushing: Logan Diggs (38 attempts, 253 yards, 1 TD)

Receiving: Malik Nabers (32 receptions, 523 yards, 5 TD)

Tackling: Major Burns (27)

Sacks: Harold Perkins (2)

Interceptions: Duce Chestnut, Greg Penn III, Andre Sam, Zy Alexander (1)

Arkansas:

Passing: Jaxson Dart (1,096 yards, 7 TD, 2 INT, 63.1% completion)

Rushing: Jaxson Dart (44 attempts, 219 yards, 3 TD)

Receiving: Jordan Watkins (24 receptions, 347 yards, 1 TD)

Tackling: Trey Washington (25)

Sacks: Suntarine Perkins (3)

Interceptions: Daijahn Anthony, Deantre Prince, Zamari Walton (1)

