LSU at Ole Miss: How to watch as Tigers hit the road to face Rebels in Week 5

Tyler Nettuno
LSU is looking to begin SEC play with a 3-0 record as it travels to take on the Ole Miss Rebels in Week 5.

The Tigers enter this one at 3-1 on the season after surviving a scare on their home field against Arkansas last week with a 34-31 win. Ole Miss had some struggles of its own, falling on the road 24-10 against Alabama in what was a very disappointing result for Lane Kiffin’s team.

Both these squads are looking to stay in position to compete for the SEC West, and a win would certainly go a long way for LSU. Here’s everything you need to know to watch.

How to Watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Sept. 30, 2023

  • Time: 5 p.m. CT

  • TV Channel: ESPN

  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Injury Report

LSU

  • LB Omar Speights (Probable)

Ole Miss

  • WR Ayden Williams (Questionable)

  • WR Qua Davis (Questionable)

  • TE Hudson Wolfe (Questionable)

  • LB Tres Harris III (Questionable)

  • WR Jalen Knox (Questionable)

Players to Watch

LSU:

  • Passing: Jayden Daniels (1,296 yards, 12 TD, 2 INT, 72.6% completion)

  • Rushing: Logan Diggs (38 attempts, 253 yards, 1 TD)

  • Receiving: Malik Nabers (32 receptions, 523 yards, 5 TD)

  • Tackling: Major Burns (27)

  • Sacks: Harold Perkins (2)

  • Interceptions: Duce Chestnut, Greg Penn III, Andre Sam, Zy Alexander (1)

  • Passing: Jaxson Dart (1,096 yards, 7 TD, 2 INT, 63.1% completion)

  • Rushing: Jaxson Dart (44 attempts, 219 yards, 3 TD)

  • Receiving: Jordan Watkins (24 receptions, 347 yards, 1 TD)

  • Tackling: Trey Washington (25)

  • Sacks: Suntarine Perkins (3)

  • Interceptions: Daijahn Anthony, Deantre Prince, Zamari Walton (1)

