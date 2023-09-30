LSU-Ole Miss 'College GameDay' predictions: Here's who picked Tigers, Rebels

The Week 5 meeting between No. 12 LSU and No. 20 Ole Miss is an interesting one, not least of which because it is the only ranked game between SEC opponents on the schedule.

Brian Kelly's Tigers and Lane Kiffin's Rebels both are fighting to keep alive their hopes of making the College Football Playoff. LSU has rebounded nicely from a season-opening loss to Florida State, while Ole Miss is still reeling from a Week 4 loss to the Crimson Tide.

Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers and that high-flying Tigers offense should make the Tigers favorites among the "College GameDay" crew. But it's rare for Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit and the entire group of panelists to have 100 percent agreement on anything.

Here's how they picked Saturday's game:

REQUIRED READING: Why is Ken Jeong 'College GameDay' guest picker? Duke grad to pick Notre Dame vs. Blue Devils

LSU-Ole Miss predictions on 'College GameDay': Who Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit and Ken Jeong picked:

Desmond Howard : LSU

Pat McAfee : LSU

Ken Jeong : Ole Miss

Lee Corso : LSU

Kirk Herbstreit: LSU

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Every 'College GameDay' prediction for LSU-Ole Miss