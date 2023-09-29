LSU-Ole Miss betting odds still haven’t budged on Friday

In our staff predictions for LSU’s Week 5 contest on the road against Ole Miss, we all picked the Tigers to beat the Rebels by a touchdown or more.

But it seems Vegas is less optimistic about LSU’s chances. Coach Brian Kelly’s team opened the week as a 2.5-point favorite against Ole Miss, and on the eve of kickoff in Oxford against the Rebels, that line remains unchanged.

The over/under and money line have seen a bit of movement throughout the week, but neither are changed from Thursday. Here are all the latest odds on this game as of noon CT on Friday, per BetMGM.

Team Spread Total – O/U Money Line LSU -2.5

-115 O 67.5

-110 -145 Ole Miss +2.5

-105 U 67.5

-110 +120

The Tigers will take on the Rebels on Saturday night in Oxford in a game that kicks off at 5 p.m.

