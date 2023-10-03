LSU-Ole Miss among most-watched games in Week 5

LSU had a major opportunity on Saturday night to make a statement in the SEC West, but that chance went south as the Tigers were torched defensively in a 55-49 shootout loss to Ole Miss.

Perhaps unfortunately for coach Brian Kelly’s team, there were quite a bit of eyes on that game. The contest, which aired in prime time on ESPN at 5 p.m. CT, received 3.72 million visitors. That ranked fifth among college football games in Week 5, according to Sports Media Watch.

The only games to draw more viewers on Saturday were USC–Colorado, Georgia–Auburn, Notre Dame-Duke and Michigan–Nebraska.

LSU will look to put the frustrating (and well-seen) loss to the Rebels behind as they draw another tough opponent on the road in Missouri this coming weekend.

