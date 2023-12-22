LSU officially announces three transfers additions

LSU Football just officially announced the addition of three transfers to the team for the 2024 season. The Tigers announced the addition of Jardin Gilbert, a safety from Texas A&M, AJ Swann, a quarterback from Vanderbilt and Zavion Thomas, a wide receiver from Mississippi State.

Gilbert played in 25 games over three years for the Aggies as he made 79 tackles, two tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks and two interceptions. Gilbert is from White Castle, Louisiana, so he is returning to the boot to play his final year of college football.

Swann played in 15 games for the Vanderbilt Commodores and threw for 2,731 yards. 22 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Swann will bring a lot of experience to a talented quarterback room. He will join Garrett Nussmeier, Rickie Collins and Colin Hurley in pursuit of the starting quarterback job.

Thomas is another Louisiana man who had left the state to play at another SEC school but he is now returning home. In 22 games, Thomas caught 42 passes for 507 yards and one touchdown. He made plays on special teams as well as he returned 10 kickoffs for 297 yards and a touchdown and 29 punts for 365 yards and a touchdown.

