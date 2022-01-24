LSU officially announces addition of Mekhi Wingo

One of the key members of the No. 1 ranked transfer class is former Missouri Tiger Mekhi Wingo. He joins a group of 10 other players who opted to transfer to Baton Rouge for the 2022 college football season.

Wingo was a member of the Freshman All-SEC team for his efforts in 2021. He finished off his freshman year with 27 tackles, two TFLs, one sack, and one interception returned for a touchdown. He will play alongside fellow Freshman All-SEC defensive tackle Maason Smith. Smith was also named Freshman All-American for his play in 2021.

On Monday the LSU Tigers officially announced the addition of Mekhi Wingo from the transfer portal.

Wingo played a De Smet Jesuit High School in St. Louis, Missouri. There he played under Robert Steeples, the new defensive backs coach for the Tigers. Wingo was listed as a three-star defensive lineman and ranked No. 74 at his position in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

He was ranked as a four-star transfer when he entered the portal on Jan. 7, 2022. Just over a week later, Wingo had committed to play for LSU in 2022. At the time he was ranked as the No. 4 best player in the transfer portal by 247Sports.

LSU has done quite the job filling out their roster through the portal. The team lost two defensive tackles with Neil Farrell Jr and Glen Logan. On top of adding Wingo through the portal, the team also signed Quency Wiggins in the 2022 class. Wiggins was rated as a four-star defensive tackle in the class. He was a late commit, doing so just prior to the early signing period.

List

Which of LSU's incoming transfers could be the most impactful?

Story continues

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Patrick on Twitter: @PatrickConnCFB