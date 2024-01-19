LSU officially announces the addition of 3 more transfers

The LSU football team officially announced the addition of three transfers on Friday: safety Austin Ausberry, cornerback Jyaire Brown and receiver CJ Daniels.

Ausberry is a Tigers legacy who comes in from Auburn. His father Verge played linebacker at LSU, and the Baton Rouge native from University Lab High School appeared in seven games in two years at Auburn, totaling just two tackles.

He began his career as a cornerback before moving to safety this season.

Brown previously played at Ohio State. A New Orleans native, he appeared in 14 games during his time in Columbus, totaling nine tackles, three passes defended and a forced fumble.

Daniels is arguably the most significant transfer addition LSU has landed so far. He’s coming off a 1,000-yard season at Liberty, and the Lithonia, Georgia, native could immediately project as the Tigers’ top receiver in 2024.

LSU has been less aggressive in the transfer portal compared to the first two offseasons under coach Brian Kelly. It has landed just six so far for a class that ranks 47th nationally, per On3.

