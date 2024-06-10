LSU official visit seems to make an impact on decommitted 5-star WR Dakorien Moore

LSU has quite a bit of talented committed in the 2025 recruiting class, but that group took quite a hit last month.

Dakorien Moore, a five-star prospect and the top receiver in America, decommitted from the Tigers after more than nine months. He was widely expected to commit to Texas shortly after.

However, LSU still managed to get Moore on campus this past weekend for an official visit, and it seems to have made quite an impact on him. Both he and his family had high praise regarding the visit, and Moore told On3’s Shea Dixon that the Tigers are now squarely in the mix once again (subscription required).

New: #LSU's lone official visitor was 5-star+ WR Dakorien Moore. We've got stories on The @BengalTigerOn3 from Moore + his mom. "You can’t deny vibes and there was so much love shown" – Marjahn Moore "They jumped right back in it" – Dakorien Moore 🔗: https://t.co/IxzO3Z5sjS pic.twitter.com/ZkWFLpc8yb — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) June 10, 2024

Moore, the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2025 class, committed to LSU last August. If it can get the Duncanville, Texas, prospect back in the fold, it would once again hold commitments from the top receiver, running back and quarterback (as well as top overall player).

LSU’s 11-man 2025 class currently ranks second nationally per the On3 industry rankings.

