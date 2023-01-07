LSU offers versatile offensive line prospect

Makai Saina is a 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive lineman from the 2024 recruiting class that is from Arlington, Texas, where he plays for Martin High School. The Martin Warriors finished the 2022 season with a 10-2 record after losing to Lewisville in the second round of the 6A D1 state playoffs.

Film Analysis: Saina plays at right tackle for the Warriors, but is projected to slide inside to guard at the next level. He has great form as a lineman with good hand placement and quick feet. He’s athletic enough to make a pull block if that is what his assignment is. It will be interesting to see his development.

FILM

Ratings

247 3 – 16 48 Rivals 4 – 17 33 ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 3 – 33 94 247 Composite 3 374 20 61

Vitals

Hometown Arlington, Texas Projected Position OL Height 6-5 Weight 285 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on January 6, 2023

No visits yet

Offer List

Recruiting Projection

No Crystal Ball projection at this time

Texas A&M is a 65% favorite per On3

Twitter

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire