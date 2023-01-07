LSU offers versatile offensive line prospect
Makai Saina is a 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive lineman from the 2024 recruiting class that is from Arlington, Texas, where he plays for Martin High School. The Martin Warriors finished the 2022 season with a 10-2 record after losing to Lewisville in the second round of the 6A D1 state playoffs.
Film Analysis: Saina plays at right tackle for the Warriors, but is projected to slide inside to guard at the next level. He has great form as a lineman with good hand placement and quick feet. He’s athletic enough to make a pull block if that is what his assignment is. It will be interesting to see his development.
FILM
Ratings
247
3
–
16
48
Rivals
4
–
17
33
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
3
–
33
94
247 Composite
3
374
20
61
Vitals
Hometown
Arlington, Texas
Projected Position
OL
Height
6-5
Weight
285
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on January 6, 2023
No visits yet
Offer List
LSU
TCU
Baylor
Recruiting Projection
No Crystal Ball projection at this time
Texas A&M is a 65% favorite per On3
#AGTG Blessed to receive an offer from Louisiana State University!! @coachbraddavis @Martin_Football @LSUfootball #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/j47IgDf2Sc
— Makai Saina (@MakaiSaina) January 6, 2023
[listicle id=63120]