LSU offers versatile offensive line prospect

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

Makai Saina is a 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive lineman from the 2024 recruiting class that is from Arlington, Texas, where he plays for Martin High School. The Martin Warriors finished the 2022 season with a 10-2 record after losing to Lewisville in the second round of the 6A D1 state playoffs.

Film Analysis: Saina plays at right tackle for the Warriors, but is projected to slide inside to guard at the next level. He has great form as a lineman with good hand placement and quick feet. He’s athletic enough to make a pull block if that is what his assignment is. It will be interesting to see his development.

FILM

Ratings

247

3

16

48

Rivals

4

17

33

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

3

33

94

247 Composite

3

374

20

61

 

Vitals

Hometown

Arlington, Texas

Projected Position

OL

Height

6-5

Weight

285

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on January 6, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offer List

Recruiting Projection

  • No Crystal Ball projection at this time

  • Texas A&M is a 65% favorite per On3

Twitter

[listicle id=63120]

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire

Recommended Stories