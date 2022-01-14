LSU offers top 50 prospect, quarterback Jackson Arnold of Denton Guyer

On Thursday, Denton Guyer junior quarterback Jackson Arnold became the No. 8 passer to receive an offer from LSU in the 2023 recruiting class. Three of which have already committed to other programs. Malachi Nelson is heading to USC, in-state quarterback Eli Holstein is heading to Texas A&M, and Baton Rouge quarterback Rickie Hollins pledged to Purdue.

The top target of the class is Arch Manning but the LSU Tigers have been out of the running for some time now. Arnold is a prospect that really rose up the boards with his junior season for the Denton Guyer Wildcats. Arnold led the Wildcats all the way to the 6A Division II state championship game.

In 2021, he completed 66.5% of his passes for 3,921 yards with a 34-5 touchdown-interception ratio. He is listed as a pro-style quarterback but don’t be fooled by the label, Arnold can scoot. He added 12 rushing touchdowns and 659 rushing yards this past season.

He shows good poise in the pocket and has good awareness when dropping back to pass. Arnold knows when to move the pocket and when to climb. He seems really polished for a junior quarterback at the high school level. Arnold is currently coached by LSU alum Jordan Johnson. That could help when recruiting a quarterback for the 2023 class, or it could mean nothing as they are later in the process than other schools like Oklahoma.

Jackson Arnold’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 47 7 6 Rivals 4 170 26 9 ESPN 4 42 9 2 On3 4 140 21 7 247 Composite 4 72 14 7

Vitals

Hometown Denton, Texas Projected Position Quarterback Height 6-1 Weight 195 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on Jan. 13, 2022

No visit scheduled yet

Offers (23 Total)

LSU

Alabama

Arkansas

Notre Dame

Ohio State

Ole Miss

TCU

Crystal Ball

No predictions at the time of publication

Film

Twitter

Blessed to say I have received an offer from LSU!🟣🟡 @CoachJoeSloan @_CoachJJohnson pic.twitter.com/jbdj2IzulP — Jackson Arnold (@_JacksonArnold_) January 13, 2022

