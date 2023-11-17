LSU offers top 15 IOL in the 2025 class
LSU is looking to seal the interior offensive line for the future and they may have found just the player to do that in Arkansas. The recruiting staff headed to Marion, Arkansas, to extend an offer to a big three-star lineman.
Carius Curne is a 6-foot-5, 300-pound, three-star interior offensive lineman in the 2025 recruiting class. He is ranked as high as the No. 15 IOL in the country by Rivals. Curne is from Marion, Arkansas, where he plays for Marion High School. The Marion Patriots are currently 8-3 this season as they enter the playoffs.
There are no Crystal Ball projections for Curne at this time but Ole Miss is a 47% favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Curne is a physical beast who can drive you to the bus if he wants to. Just check out the first clip of his film below.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
27
2
Rivals
3
–
15
4
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
3
–
25
3
247 Composite
3
416
37
4
Vitals
Hometown
Marion, Arkansas
Projected Position
IOL
Height
6-5
300
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on November 15, 2023
No visits yet
Offers List
LSU
Georgia
Ole Miss
SMU
Recruitment Projections
No crystal ball projections at this time
Ole Miss is a 47% favorite to land him per On3
Blessed to receive an offer from LSU! @coachbraddavis @CoachSDeMeo @LSUfootball pic.twitter.com/CwDNF8sI1H
— Carius Curne (@CurneCarius) November 16, 2023