LSU offers top 15 IOL in the 2025 class

LSU is looking to seal the interior offensive line for the future and they may have found just the player to do that in Arkansas. The recruiting staff headed to Marion, Arkansas, to extend an offer to a big three-star lineman.

Carius Curne is a 6-foot-5, 300-pound, three-star interior offensive lineman in the 2025 recruiting class. He is ranked as high as the No. 15 IOL in the country by Rivals. Curne is from Marion, Arkansas, where he plays for Marion High School. The Marion Patriots are currently 8-3 this season as they enter the playoffs.

There are no Crystal Ball projections for Curne at this time but Ole Miss is a 47% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Curne is a physical beast who can drive you to the bus if he wants to. Just check out the first clip of his film below.

FILM

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 27 2 Rivals 3 – 15 4 ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 3 – 25 3 247 Composite 3 416 37 4

Vitals

Hometown Marion, Arkansas Projected Position IOL Height 6-5 Weight 300 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on November 15, 2023

No visits yet

Offers List

LSU

Georgia

Ole Miss

Tennessee

SMU

Recruitment Projections

No crystal ball projections at this time

Twitter

