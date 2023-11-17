Advertisement

LSU offers top 15 IOL in the 2025 class

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

LSU is looking to seal the interior offensive line for the future and they may have found just the player to do that in Arkansas. The recruiting staff headed to Marion, Arkansas, to extend an offer to a big three-star lineman.

Carius Curne is a 6-foot-5, 300-pound, three-star interior offensive lineman in the 2025 recruiting class. He is ranked as high as the No. 15 IOL in the country by Rivals. Curne is from Marion, Arkansas, where he plays for Marion High School. The Marion Patriots are currently 8-3 this season as they enter the playoffs.

There are no Crystal Ball projections for Curne at this time but Ole Miss is a 47% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Curne is a physical beast who can drive you to the bus if he wants to. Just check out the first clip of his film below.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

27

2

Rivals

3

15

4

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

3

25

3

247 Composite

3

416

37

4

 

Vitals

Hometown

Marion, Arkansas

Projected Position

IOL

Height

6-5

Weight

300

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on November 15, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • No crystal ball projections at this time

  • Ole Miss is a 47% favorite to land him per On3

