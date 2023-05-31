LSU offers top 100 safety from Alabama
LSU is searching for a star safety in the 2025 recruiting class. That search has led them to Enterprise, Alabama, where it found a four-star safety that has Auburn as his top school at the moment.
Eric Winters is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound, four-star safety who plays for Enterprise High School. The Enterprise Wildcats finished the 2022 season 8-4 with a loss to Central in the second round of the AHSAA 7A playoffs.
There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Winters, but Auburn is a 62% favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Winters is a high-IQ player that can make plays from anywhere on the field.
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
44
7
8
Rivals
4
242
17
14
ESPN
4
86
8
11
On3 Recruiting
4
101
9
6
247 Composite
4
96
10
10
Vitals
Hometown
Enterprise, Alabama
Projected Position
S
Height
6-2
200
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on May 15, 2023
No visits yet
Offers
Recruiting Projection
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
Auburn is a 62% favorite per On3
#AGTG ✞ Blessed to receive an offer from Louisiana State University!!! #GoTigers🐯 @CoachLindsey @MikeFerraraLSU @EHS__Football @coachblackmon @ChadSimmons_ @JeremyO_Johnson @adamgorney @ALLGASTRNG pic.twitter.com/f4JmL7U76z
— Eric Winters ✞ (@eric_winters5) May 15, 2023
