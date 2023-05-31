LSU offers top 100 safety from Alabama

LSU is searching for a star safety in the 2025 recruiting class. That search has led them to Enterprise, Alabama, where it found a four-star safety that has Auburn as his top school at the moment.

Eric Winters is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound, four-star safety who plays for Enterprise High School. The Enterprise Wildcats finished the 2022 season 8-4 with a loss to Central in the second round of the AHSAA 7A playoffs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Winters, but Auburn is a 62% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Winters is a high-IQ player that can make plays from anywhere on the field.

FILM

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 44 7 8 Rivals 4 242 17 14 ESPN 4 86 8 11 On3 Recruiting 4 101 9 6 247 Composite 4 96 10 10

Vitals

Hometown Enterprise, Alabama Projected Position S Height 6-2 Weight 200 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on May 15, 2023

No visits yet

Offers

LSU

Auburn

Ole Miss

Troy

UCF

Recruiting Projection

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

Auburn is a 62% favorite per On3

Advertisement

Twitter

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=1391]

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire