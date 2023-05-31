LSU offers top 100 safety from Alabama

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

LSU is searching for a star safety in the 2025 recruiting class. That search has led them to Enterprise, Alabama, where it found a four-star safety that has Auburn as his top school at the moment.

Eric Winters is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound, four-star safety who plays for Enterprise High School. The Enterprise Wildcats finished the 2022 season 8-4 with a loss to Central in the second round of the AHSAA 7A playoffs.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Winters, but Auburn is a 62% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Winters is a high-IQ player that can make plays from anywhere on the field.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

44

7

8

Rivals

4

242

17

14

ESPN

4

86

8

11

On3 Recruiting

4

101

9

6

247 Composite

4

96

10

10

 

Vitals

Hometown

Enterprise, Alabama

Projected Position

S

Height

6-2

Weight

200

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on May 15, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offers

Recruiting Projection

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • Auburn is a 62% favorite per On3

Advertisement

Twitter

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=1391]

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire

Recommended Stories