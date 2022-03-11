LSU offers three-star tight end from California

LSU is trying to land the services of an absolutely massive tight-end prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.

Collins Acheampong is a 6-foot-8, 230-pound player from Fairmont Prep Academy in Anaheim, California. When it comes to unconventional recruitment, this definitely would fit the bill. Acheampong has made a name for himself mainly through the camp scene.

As you can see below, the only film available for him is from his Freshman year in 2019. Why? Due to COVID, Fairmont Prep shut down its football program after the 2019 season. That didn’t stop Collins from working hard and getting offers though as he has amassed 10 Division I offers even though he has only played one year of varsity football.

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 4 53 27 Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 3 – 59 62 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Anaheim, California Projected Position TE Height 6-8 Weight 230 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered March 9, 2022

Offers

LSU

USC

Oregon

Utah

Crystal Ball

No crystal ball projections at this time.

Film

Freshman year Varsity football highlights🏈 pic.twitter.com/iHjhSyexOz — Collins Acheampong (@collin6_) December 20, 2021

Twitter

List

Story continues

LSU coach Brian Kelly goes on an offer spree for 2023 recruiting class

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Kyle to continue the conversation on Twitter: @K_Rich_56