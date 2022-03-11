LSU offers three-star tight end from California
LSU is trying to land the services of an absolutely massive tight-end prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.
Collins Acheampong is a 6-foot-8, 230-pound player from Fairmont Prep Academy in Anaheim, California. When it comes to unconventional recruitment, this definitely would fit the bill. Acheampong has made a name for himself mainly through the camp scene.
As you can see below, the only film available for him is from his Freshman year in 2019. Why? Due to COVID, Fairmont Prep shut down its football program after the 2019 season. That didn’t stop Collins from working hard and getting offers though as he has amassed 10 Division I offers even though he has only played one year of varsity football.
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
4
53
27
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
3
–
59
62
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Anaheim, California
Projected Position
TE
Height
6-8
Weight
230
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered March 9, 2022
Offers
Crystal Ball
No crystal ball projections at this time.
Film
Freshman year Varsity football highlights🏈 pic.twitter.com/iHjhSyexOz
— Collins Acheampong (@collin6_) December 20, 2021
After a great conversation with @MikeDenbrock . I'm blessed to announce that I’ve received my 10th offer from LSU.#GoTigers @Weev79983882 @DHill39 @JedMay_ @ChadSimmons_ @BrandonHuffman @GregBiggins @adamgorney @Hayesfawcett3 @samspiegs@RWrightRivals @On3Recruits @SWiltfong247 pic.twitter.com/scaxuyPb6V
— Collins Acheampong (@collin6_) March 10, 2022
