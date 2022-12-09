LSU offers three-star defensive lineman from Chicago

Jamel Howard is a 2023 6-foot-3, 320-pound, three-star, defensive lineman from Chicago where he plays for Marist High School. The RedHawks finished the 2022 season 7-4 with a loss to York in the second round of the playoffs. Howard is currently crystal-balled to Michigan and Wisconsin.

Film Analysis: Howard is a bully at defensive tackle for the RedHawks. He dominates the trenches and disposes of almost every guard that tries to stop him. He would fit in perfectly in LSU’s defense as he would demand a double-team against the running game. With the Tigers losing two defensive linemen commits recently, they could use some more depth.

FILM

Ratings

247 3 – 87 15 Rivals 3 – – 32 ESPN 3 – 70 19 On3 Recruiting 3 – 150 32 247 Composite 3 1186 127 23

Vitals

Hometown Chicago, Illinois Projected Position DL Height 6-3 Weight 320 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on December 7, 2022

No visits yet

Offer List

LSU

Wisconsin

Illinois

Iowa State

Ole Miss

Recruiting Projection

Crystal balled to Michigan and Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a 99% favorite per On3

Twitter

After a long conversation with @BrianPolian I am blessed to receive an offer from LSU🟣🟡 go Tigers!! @AllenTrieu @Rivals_Clint pic.twitter.com/PaLN4g9Rb4 — Jamel howard Jr5️⃣8️⃣ (@HJ_Jr58) December 7, 2022

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire