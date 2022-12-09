LSU offers three-star defensive lineman from Chicago

Kyle Richardson
Kyle Richardson

Jamel Howard is a 2023 6-foot-3, 320-pound, three-star, defensive lineman from Chicago where he plays for Marist High School. The RedHawks finished the 2022 season 7-4 with a loss to York in the second round of the playoffs. Howard is currently crystal-balled to Michigan and Wisconsin.

Film Analysis: Howard is a bully at defensive tackle for the RedHawks. He dominates the trenches and disposes of almost every guard that tries to stop him. He would fit in perfectly in LSU’s defense as he would demand a double-team against the running game. With the Tigers losing two defensive linemen commits recently, they could use some more depth.

FILM

Ratings

247

3

87

15

Rivals

3

32

ESPN

3

70

19

On3 Recruiting

3

150

32

247 Composite

3

1186

127

23

 

Vitals

Hometown

Chicago, Illinois

Projected Position

DL

Height

6-3

Weight

320

Class

2023

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on December 7, 2022

  • No visits yet

Offer List

  • LSU

  • Wisconsin

  • Illinois

  • Iowa State

  • Ole Miss

Recruiting Projection

  • Crystal balled to Michigan and Wisconsin

  • Wisconsin is a 99% favorite per On3

Twitter



