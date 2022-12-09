LSU offers three-star defensive lineman from Chicago
Jamel Howard is a 2023 6-foot-3, 320-pound, three-star, defensive lineman from Chicago where he plays for Marist High School. The RedHawks finished the 2022 season 7-4 with a loss to York in the second round of the playoffs. Howard is currently crystal-balled to Michigan and Wisconsin.
Film Analysis: Howard is a bully at defensive tackle for the RedHawks. He dominates the trenches and disposes of almost every guard that tries to stop him. He would fit in perfectly in LSU’s defense as he would demand a double-team against the running game. With the Tigers losing two defensive linemen commits recently, they could use some more depth.
FILM
Ratings
247
3
–
87
15
Rivals
3
–
–
32
ESPN
3
–
70
19
On3 Recruiting
3
–
150
32
247 Composite
3
1186
127
23
Vitals
Hometown
Chicago, Illinois
Projected Position
DL
Height
6-3
Weight
320
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on December 7, 2022
No visits yet
Offer List
LSU
Wisconsin
Illinois
Iowa State
Ole Miss
Recruiting Projection
Crystal balled to Michigan and Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a 99% favorite per On3
After a long conversation with @BrianPolian I am blessed to receive an offer from LSU🟣🟡 go Tigers!! @AllenTrieu @Rivals_Clint pic.twitter.com/PaLN4g9Rb4
— Jamel howard Jr5️⃣8️⃣ (@HJ_Jr58) December 7, 2022