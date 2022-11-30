LSU offers three-star Cincinnati commit

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

Jackson McGohan is a 2023, three-star, 6-foot-4, 208-pound tight end from Miamisburg, Ohio, where he plays for Miamisburg High School. The Vikings finished the 2022 season 4-6 and failed to make the playoffs.

McGohan is currently committed to playing for the Cincinnati Bearcats in college, but that could change as Luke Fickell has left to become the new head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers.

Film Analysis: McGohan is a very talented tight end who can score anytime the ball is in his hands. He runs great routes and is able to create separation with ease. He has no issue skying over smaller defenders to make clutch grabs either.

FILM

Ratings

247

3

25

16

Rivals

3

41

19

ESPN

3

30

28

On3 Recruiting

3

26

15

247 Composite

3

610

31

19

 

Vitals

Hometown

Miamisburg, Ohio

Projected Position

TE

Height

6-4

Weight

208

Class

2023

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on November 29, 2022

  • No visits yet

Offer List

  • LSU

  • Cincinnati

  • Indiana

  • Iowa State

  • Boston College

Recruiting Projection

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • Cincinnati is a 60% favorite per On3

Twitter

[listicle id=61440]

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire

Recommended Stories