LSU offers three-star Cincinnati commit
Jackson McGohan is a 2023, three-star, 6-foot-4, 208-pound tight end from Miamisburg, Ohio, where he plays for Miamisburg High School. The Vikings finished the 2022 season 4-6 and failed to make the playoffs.
McGohan is currently committed to playing for the Cincinnati Bearcats in college, but that could change as Luke Fickell has left to become the new head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers.
Film Analysis: McGohan is a very talented tight end who can score anytime the ball is in his hands. He runs great routes and is able to create separation with ease. He has no issue skying over smaller defenders to make clutch grabs either.
FILM
Ratings
247
3
–
25
16
Rivals
3
–
41
19
ESPN
3
–
30
28
On3 Recruiting
3
–
26
15
247 Composite
3
610
31
19
Vitals
Hometown
Miamisburg, Ohio
Projected Position
TE
Height
6-4
Weight
208
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on November 29, 2022
No visits yet
Offer List
LSU
Cincinnati
Indiana
Iowa State
Boston College
Recruiting Projection
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
Cincinnati is a 60% favorite per On3
Extremely blessed to say I have received an offer to LSU🟣🟡 @MikeDenbrock @CoachBrianKelly pic.twitter.com/fsQgOAmDdl
— jackson mcgohan (@jackson_mcgohan) November 29, 2022
