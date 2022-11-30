LSU offers three-star Cincinnati commit

Jackson McGohan is a 2023, three-star, 6-foot-4, 208-pound tight end from Miamisburg, Ohio, where he plays for Miamisburg High School. The Vikings finished the 2022 season 4-6 and failed to make the playoffs.

McGohan is currently committed to playing for the Cincinnati Bearcats in college, but that could change as Luke Fickell has left to become the new head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers.

Film Analysis: McGohan is a very talented tight end who can score anytime the ball is in his hands. He runs great routes and is able to create separation with ease. He has no issue skying over smaller defenders to make clutch grabs either.

Ratings

247 3 – 25 16 Rivals 3 – 41 19 ESPN 3 – 30 28 On3 Recruiting 3 – 26 15 247 Composite 3 610 31 19

Vitals

Hometown Miamisburg, Ohio Projected Position TE Height 6-4 Weight 208 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on November 29, 2022

No visits yet

Offer List

LSU

Cincinnati

Indiana

Iowa State

Boston College

Recruiting Projection

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

Cincinnati is a 60% favorite per On3

Twitter

Extremely blessed to say I have received an offer to LSU🟣🟡 @MikeDenbrock @CoachBrianKelly pic.twitter.com/fsQgOAmDdl — jackson mcgohan (@jackson_mcgohan) November 29, 2022

