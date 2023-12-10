LSU offers Texas A&M transfer offensive lineman

LSU has extended an offer to another player in the transfer portal. This time it is an offensive lineman from Texas A&M.

Remington Strickland is a 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive lineman from Sugar Land, Texas. He was a member of the 2021 recruiting class and was rated as a three-star out of high school. He redshirted his first year in College Station before appearing in two games as a redshirt freshman and seven games as a redshirt sophomore.

Strickland is a guy who can play at any position on the offensive line. He could come in and provide immediate depth at every position if he chooses to play for LSU. The Tigers have five offensive line commitments for the 2024 recruiting class already but those are all high school recruits.

Brian Kelly is always looking to improve the team via the transfer portal no matter what position it is.

Hopefully, Kelly can land a few players from A&M in the portal.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire