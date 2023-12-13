LSU offers the son of a former Tigers defensive lineman
Brian Kelly has extended a scholarship offer to the son of a former LSU Tiger.
Chuck Wiley was a star defensive lineman for the LSU Tigers from 1994-97. Wiley holds the record for the second most tackles for loss in LSU history with 43. Chuck has now passed his athletic torch to his son, CJ Wiley.
CJ is a 6-foot-4, 190-pound, four-star wide receiver from Alpharetta, Georgia but he plays for Milton High School in Milton, Georgia. The Milton Eagles are one of the best high school football programs in Georgia and they are preparing to play for the 7A state championship against Walton tonight at 7 PM.
There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Wiley but the Georgia Bulldogs are a 34% favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Wiley has yet to post film from this season so this is last year’s film from when he played for Alpharetta High School.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
75
58
Rivals
4
–
41
20
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
4
207
31
26
247 Composite
4
295
37
36
Vitals
Hometown
Milton, Georgia
Projected Position
WR
Height
6-4
190
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on December 12, 2023
No visits yet
Offers List
Recruitment Projections
No crystal ball projections at this time
Georgia is a 34% favorite to land him per On3
🙏🏾 2 receive an offer f/ my dad's alma mater @LSUfootball #geauxtigers @Coach_Hankton @CoachBrianKelly @MiltonEagles_FB @TEwracademy @CoachBenReaves @JeremyO_Johnson @lukewinstel @ChadSimmons_ @BHoward_11 @RivalsFriedman @NEGARecruits @247Sports @Rivals @On3Recruits @SWiltfong247 pic.twitter.com/lcfk8yTwww
— CJ Wiley (@CJWiley_4) December 12, 2023