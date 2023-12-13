Advertisement

LSU offers the son of a former Tigers defensive lineman

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

Brian Kelly has extended a scholarship offer to the son of a former LSU Tiger.

Chuck Wiley was a star defensive lineman for the LSU Tigers from 1994-97. Wiley holds the record for the second most tackles for loss in LSU history with 43. Chuck has now passed his athletic torch to his son, CJ Wiley.

CJ is a 6-foot-4, 190-pound, four-star wide receiver from Alpharetta, Georgia but he plays for Milton High School in Milton, Georgia. The Milton Eagles are one of the best high school football programs in Georgia and they are preparing to play for the 7A state championship against Walton tonight at 7 PM.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Wiley but the Georgia Bulldogs are a 34% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Wiley has yet to post film from this season so this is last year’s film from when he played for Alpharetta High School.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

75

58

Rivals

4

41

20

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

4

207

31

26

247 Composite

4

295

37

36

 

Vitals

Hometown

Milton, Georgia

Projected Position

WR

Height

6-4

Weight

190

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on December 12, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • No crystal ball projections at this time

  • Georgia is a 34% favorite to land him per On3

Twitter

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire