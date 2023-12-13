LSU offers the son of a former Tigers defensive lineman

Brian Kelly has extended a scholarship offer to the son of a former LSU Tiger.

Chuck Wiley was a star defensive lineman for the LSU Tigers from 1994-97. Wiley holds the record for the second most tackles for loss in LSU history with 43. Chuck has now passed his athletic torch to his son, CJ Wiley.

CJ is a 6-foot-4, 190-pound, four-star wide receiver from Alpharetta, Georgia but he plays for Milton High School in Milton, Georgia. The Milton Eagles are one of the best high school football programs in Georgia and they are preparing to play for the 7A state championship against Walton tonight at 7 PM.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Wiley but the Georgia Bulldogs are a 34% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Wiley has yet to post film from this season so this is last year’s film from when he played for Alpharetta High School.

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 75 58 Rivals 4 – 41 20 ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 4 207 31 26 247 Composite 4 295 37 36

Vitals

Hometown Milton, Georgia Projected Position WR Height 6-4 Weight 190 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on December 12, 2023

No visits yet

Offers List

LSU

Georgia

Michigan

Florida State

Ole Miss

Recruitment Projections

No crystal ball projections at this time

Georgia is a 34% favorite to land him per On3

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire