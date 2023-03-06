LSU offers shifty Texas running back/return man

Brian Kelly and his staff are scouting one of the richest recruiting hotbeds in the country and they believe they have found a future star in J'Koby Williams from Texas.

Williams is a 5-foot-10, 175-pound running back from Beckville, Texas, where he plays for Beckville High School. The Beckville Bearcats finished the 2022 season 10-2 with a loss to Joaquin in the second round of the 2A D1 playoffs.

There are currently no Crystal Ball Projections per 247Sports, and there is no clear favorite per On3.

Film Analysis: Williams is a really shifty running back that can also make big plays as a kick/punt returner.

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 50 59 Rivals 3 – 32 77 ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 3 – 37 76 247 Composite 3 485 62 83

Vitals

Hometown Beckville, Texas Projected Position RB Height 5-10 Weight 175 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on February 27, 2023

No visits yet

Offer List

LSU

SMU

Baylor

TCU

Houston

Recruiting Projection

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

No clear favorite per On3

Twitter

https://twitter.com/WilliamsJkoby/status/1630365399416971265?s=20

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire