LSU offers shifty Texas running back/return man

Kyle Richardson
Brian Kelly and his staff are scouting one of the richest recruiting hotbeds in the country and they believe they have found a future star in J'Koby Williams from Texas.

Williams is a 5-foot-10, 175-pound running back from Beckville, Texas, where he plays for Beckville High School. The Beckville Bearcats finished the 2022 season 10-2 with a loss to Joaquin in the second round of the 2A D1 playoffs.

There are currently no Crystal Ball Projections per 247Sports, and there is no clear favorite per On3.

Film Analysis: Williams is a really shifty running back that can also make big plays as a kick/punt returner.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

50

59

Rivals

3

32

77

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

3

37

76

247 Composite

3

485

62

83

 

Vitals

Hometown

Beckville, Texas

Projected Position

RB

Height

5-10

Weight

175

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on February 27, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offer List

  • LSU

  • SMU

  • Baylor

  • TCU

  • Houston

Recruiting Projection

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • No clear favorite per On3

Twitter

https://twitter.com/WilliamsJkoby/status/1630365399416971265?s=20

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire

