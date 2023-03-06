LSU offers shifty Texas running back/return man
Brian Kelly and his staff are scouting one of the richest recruiting hotbeds in the country and they believe they have found a future star in J'Koby Williams from Texas.
Williams is a 5-foot-10, 175-pound running back from Beckville, Texas, where he plays for Beckville High School. The Beckville Bearcats finished the 2022 season 10-2 with a loss to Joaquin in the second round of the 2A D1 playoffs.
Film Analysis: Williams is a really shifty running back that can also make big plays as a kick/punt returner.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
50
59
Rivals
3
–
32
77
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
3
–
37
76
247 Composite
3
485
62
83
Vitals
Hometown
Beckville, Texas
Projected Position
RB
Height
5-10
Weight
175
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on February 27, 2023
No visits yet
Offer List
LSU
SMU
Baylor
TCU
Houston
Recruiting Projection
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
No clear favorite per On3
https://twitter.com/WilliamsJkoby/status/1630365399416971265?s=20
