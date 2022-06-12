LSU offers New Orleans receiver prospect in 2025 class

As recruiting season remains in full swing, LSU continues to hand out offers.

The latest has gone to TaRon Francis, a class of 2025 wide receiver from New Orleans.

Francis attends Edna Karr High School. LSU has landed a few players from there before, including defensive lineman Tygee Hill who signed with the Tigers in December.

Racey McMath, who was a member of LSU’s national title team in 2019 and saw NFL action last fall with the Titans, is another Edna Karr alum.

It’ll be a long time before Francis signs with a college program, but it’s always good for instate schools to get involved with recruits early. That’s where half the in-state advantage comes from. LSU should know about Louisiana prospects before anyone else does.

Getting in and offering a player early is also a way to keep high school coaches happy. Maintaining relationships with the tight-knit New Orleans high school coaches is a critical part of the LSU job.

Both running backs coach Frank Wilson and wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton have connections with those guys and it wouldn’t be a bad assumption to say that had something to do with this offer.

