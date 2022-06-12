LSU offers New Orleans receiver prospect in 2025 class

Will Rosenblatt
As recruiting season remains in full swing, LSU continues to hand out offers.

The latest has gone to TaRon Francis, a class of 2025 wide receiver from New Orleans.

Francis attends Edna Karr High School. LSU has landed a few players from there before, including defensive lineman Tygee Hill who signed with the Tigers in December.

Racey McMath, who was a member of LSU’s national title team in 2019 and saw NFL action last fall with the Titans, is another Edna Karr alum.

It’ll be a long time before Francis signs with a college program, but it’s always good for instate schools to get involved with recruits early. That’s where half the in-state advantage comes from. LSU should know about Louisiana prospects before anyone else does.

Getting in and offering a player early is also a way to keep high school coaches happy. Maintaining relationships with the tight-knit New Orleans high school coaches is a critical part of the LSU job.

Both running backs coach Frank Wilson and wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton have connections with those guys and it wouldn’t be a bad assumption to say that had something to do with this offer.

