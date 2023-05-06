LSU offers No. 3 LB in the 2025 class
LSU’s recruiting staff made a trip to Missouri City, Texas, to check out the No. 3 linebacker from the 2025 recruiting class.
Jonah Williams is a 6-foot-3, 200-pound, four-star linebacker from Missouri City, Texas, where he plays for the Ball Tornadoes.
The Ball Tornadoes finished the 2022 season with a 10-1 record after losing to Magnolia West in the first round of the UIL 5A D1 playoffs. The Texas Longhorns are a 50% favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Williams plays multiple positions for the Tornadoes but he is projected to be a linebacker at the next level. He’s got wheels for a guy that is 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
27
3
3
Rivals
4
88
7
12
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
4
53
5
9
247 Composite
4
42
7
4
Vitals
Hometown
Galveston, Texas
Projected Position
LB
Height
6-3
Weight
200
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on May 2, 2023
No visits yet
Offers List
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
Texas is a 50% favorite to land him per On3
#AGTG After a great conversation with @CoachKerryCooks I am blessed to receive an offer from Louisiana State University!! Praise God✝️ #HCville pic.twitter.com/wRCsM6zAYO
— Jonah Williams (@JonahW409) May 2, 2023
[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=1389]