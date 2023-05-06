LSU offers No. 3 LB in the 2025 class

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

LSU’s recruiting staff made a trip to Missouri City, Texas, to check out the No. 3 linebacker from the 2025 recruiting class.

Jonah Williams is a 6-foot-3, 200-pound, four-star linebacker from Missouri City, Texas, where he plays for the Ball Tornadoes.

The Ball Tornadoes finished the 2022 season with a 10-1 record after losing to Magnolia West in the first round of the UIL 5A D1 playoffs. The Texas Longhorns are a 50% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Williams plays multiple positions for the Tornadoes but he is projected to be a linebacker at the next level. He’s got wheels for a guy that is 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

27

3

3

Rivals

4

88

7

12

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

4

53

5

9

247 Composite

4

42

7

4

 

Vitals

Hometown

Galveston, Texas

Projected Position

LB

Height

6-3

Weight

200

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on May 2, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • Texas is a 50% favorite to land him per On3

Twitter

