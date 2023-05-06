LSU offers No. 3 LB in the 2025 class

LSU’s recruiting staff made a trip to Missouri City, Texas, to check out the No. 3 linebacker from the 2025 recruiting class.

Jonah Williams is a 6-foot-3, 200-pound, four-star linebacker from Missouri City, Texas, where he plays for the Ball Tornadoes.

The Ball Tornadoes finished the 2022 season with a 10-1 record after losing to Magnolia West in the first round of the UIL 5A D1 playoffs. The Texas Longhorns are a 50% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Williams plays multiple positions for the Tornadoes but he is projected to be a linebacker at the next level. He’s got wheels for a guy that is 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds.

FILM

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 27 3 3 Rivals 4 88 7 12 ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 4 53 5 9 247 Composite 4 42 7 4

Vitals

Hometown Galveston, Texas Projected Position LB Height 6-3 Weight 200 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on May 2, 2023

No visits yet

Offers List

LSU

Texas

Texas A&M

Houston

Texas Tech

Recruitment Projections

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

Texas is a 50% favorite to land him per On3

Twitter

#AGTG After a great conversation with @CoachKerryCooks I am blessed to receive an offer from Louisiana State University!! Praise God✝️ #HCville pic.twitter.com/wRCsM6zAYO — Jonah Williams (@JonahW409) May 2, 2023

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=1389]

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire