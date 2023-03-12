LSU offers the No. 1 defensive lineman in 2024 class

LSU just offered the No. 1 overall defensive lineman in the country for the class of 2024.

Williams Nwaneri is a 6-foot-6, 250-pound, five-star defensive lineman that is ranked as the No. 1 defensive lineman in the class of 2024.

Nwaneri is from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, where he plays for Lee’s Summit High School.

Oklahoma has received a crystal ball projection from 247Sports and the Sooners are a 30% favorite per On3.

Film Analysis: Nwaneri is an elite talent. He stars as a defensive end for Lee’s Summit and he is a menace when he is rushing the quarterback or when he is stuffing run plays.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

5

3

1

1

Rivals

4

20

3

2

ESPN

4

30

7

2

On3 Recruiting

5

2

1

1

247 Composite

5

9

2

1

 

Vitals

Hometown

Lee’s Summit, Missouri

Projected Position

DL

Height

6-6

Weight

250

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on March 3, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offer List

Recruiting Projection

  • Crystal Ball Projected to Oklahoma

  • Oklahoma is a 30% favorite per On3

