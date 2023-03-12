LSU offers the No. 1 defensive lineman in 2024 class
LSU just offered the No. 1 overall defensive lineman in the country for the class of 2024.
Williams Nwaneri is a 6-foot-6, 250-pound, five-star defensive lineman that is ranked as the No. 1 defensive lineman in the class of 2024.
Nwaneri is from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, where he plays for Lee’s Summit High School.
Oklahoma has received a crystal ball projection from 247Sports and the Sooners are a 30% favorite per On3.
Film Analysis: Nwaneri is an elite talent. He stars as a defensive end for Lee’s Summit and he is a menace when he is rushing the quarterback or when he is stuffing run plays.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
5
3
1
1
Rivals
4
20
3
2
ESPN
4
30
7
2
On3 Recruiting
5
2
1
1
247 Composite
5
9
2
1
Vitals
Hometown
Lee’s Summit, Missouri
Projected Position
DL
Height
6-6
Weight
250
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on March 3, 2023
No visits yet
Offer List
LSU
Missouri
Kansas
Kansas State
Recruiting Projection
Crystal Ball Projected to Oklahoma
Oklahoma is a 30% favorite per On3
I’m very blessed to receive an offer from LSU!! 🐅 @CoachGChatman pic.twitter.com/23TDr3gzcw
— ✞ Williams Nwaneri 🇳🇬 (@NwaneriWilliams) March 3, 2023
