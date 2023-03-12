LSU offers the No. 1 defensive lineman in 2024 class

LSU just offered the No. 1 overall defensive lineman in the country for the class of 2024.

Williams Nwaneri is a 6-foot-6, 250-pound, five-star defensive lineman that is ranked as the No. 1 defensive lineman in the class of 2024.

Nwaneri is from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, where he plays for Lee’s Summit High School.

Oklahoma has received a crystal ball projection from 247Sports and the Sooners are a 30% favorite per On3.

Film Analysis: Nwaneri is an elite talent. He stars as a defensive end for Lee’s Summit and he is a menace when he is rushing the quarterback or when he is stuffing run plays.

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 5 3 1 1 Rivals 4 20 3 2 ESPN 4 30 7 2 On3 Recruiting 5 2 1 1 247 Composite 5 9 2 1

Vitals

Hometown Lee’s Summit, Missouri Projected Position DL Height 6-6 Weight 250 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on March 3, 2023

No visits yet

Offer List

LSU

Oklahoma

Missouri

Kansas

Kansas State

Recruiting Projection

Crystal Ball Projected to Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a 30% favorite per On3

Twitter

I’m very blessed to receive an offer from LSU!! 🐅 @CoachGChatman pic.twitter.com/23TDr3gzcw — ✞ Williams Nwaneri 🇳🇬 (@NwaneriWilliams) March 3, 2023

