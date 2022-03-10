LSU offers JUCO All-American wide reciever prospect

One of the most coveted wide receiver prospects in the country for the 2023 class is 6-foot, 185-pound JUCO All-American wide receiver Malik Benson. LSU is hoping to get a foot in the door, as it offered Benson on Wednesday.

He plays for Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, which finished last season 9-2. The Blue Dragons were the champions of the Kansas Jayhawks Community College Conference (KJCCC) and the winners of the 2021 Salt Lake City Bowl.

Benson played a gigantic role in that success as he appeared in 11 games recording 43 receptions for 1,229 yards and 11 touchdowns. Those stats earned him All-American honors and made him a target for the top colleges in America.

Since Jan. 13, 2021, Benson has received 22 Division I offers. Eight of them came from SEC schools (LSU, Missouri, Auburn, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi State).

LSU has some good receivers, but you can always use more. Benson would be a great addition to an already talented receiving corps. That is, if the Tigers can stave off the other competitors.

List

LSU coach Brian Kelly goes on an offer spree for 2023 recruiting class

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.