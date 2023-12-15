LSU offers former Central Michigan safety in transfer portal

LSU has extended a scholarship to a fifth-year junior safety from Central Michigan in the transfer portal.

Trey Jones is a 6-foot-2, 215-pound safety who is from Wetumpka, Alabama, where he played for Wetumpka High School. He committed to Central Michigan out of high school and has played in 44 games over five years as a Chippewa.

He has made 188 tackles, three interceptions, 9.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery at Central Michigan. His past two seasons have been his best years as he racked up 85 tackles last year and 66 tackles this year.

LSU could use help in the secondary in the worst way. The Tigers ran into a huge issue with injuries to defensive backs this year and the Tigers depleted secondary has been torched in a few games. Brian Kelly is looking for reinforcements in the transfer portal and Jones is a guy with a plethora of experience that could work well at LSU.

