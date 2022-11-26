LSU offers Division II transfer portal tight end
Kyle Morlock is a 6-foot-7, 245-pound, sophomore tight end that plays for Division II Shorter University in Rome, Georgia.
Morlock has had a great season for the Hawks as he had 30 receptions for 446 yards and six touchdowns. Talk about a guy with prototypical size and a guy that has a little experience playing at the college level, Morlock checks both of those boxes.
Film Analysis: Morlock is an All-American for a reason. He runs really crisp routes and has great hands and solid speed for a tight end. He is also a monster in the run game as he pancakes anyone he can get his hands on.
Vitals
Hometown
Blairsville, Georgia
Projected Position
TE
Height
6-7
Weight
245
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on November 24, 2022
Offer List
Recruiting Projection
Blessed to receive an offer from Louisiana State University @WillRedmond_LSU @LSUfootball pic.twitter.com/GDSj2d3zt6
— Kyle Morlock (@MorlockKyle) November 24, 2022