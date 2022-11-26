LSU offers Division II transfer portal tight end

2
Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

Kyle Morlock is a 6-foot-7, 245-pound, sophomore tight end that plays for Division II Shorter University in Rome, Georgia.

Morlock has had a great season for the Hawks as he had 30 receptions for 446 yards and six touchdowns. Talk about a guy with prototypical size and a guy that has a little experience playing at the college level, Morlock checks both of those boxes.

Film Analysis: Morlock is an All-American for a reason. He runs really crisp routes and has great hands and solid speed for a tight end. He is also a monster in the run game as he pancakes anyone he can get his hands on.

FILM

Ratings

247

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

247 Composite

 

Vitals

Hometown

Blairsville, Georgia

Projected Position

TE

Height

6-7

Weight

245

Class

2023

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on November 24, 2022

  • No visits yet

Offer List

Recruiting Projection

  • No Crystal Ball projection at this time

  • No favorite per On3

Twitter

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire

