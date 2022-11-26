LSU offers Division II transfer portal tight end

Kyle Morlock is a 6-foot-7, 245-pound, sophomore tight end that plays for Division II Shorter University in Rome, Georgia.

Morlock has had a great season for the Hawks as he had 30 receptions for 446 yards and six touchdowns. Talk about a guy with prototypical size and a guy that has a little experience playing at the college level, Morlock checks both of those boxes.

Film Analysis: Morlock is an All-American for a reason. He runs really crisp routes and has great hands and solid speed for a tight end. He is also a monster in the run game as he pancakes anyone he can get his hands on.

FILM

Ratings

247 – – – – Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting – – – – 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Blairsville, Georgia Projected Position TE Height 6-7 Weight 245 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on November 24, 2022

No visits yet

Offer List

LSU

Tennessee

Oklahoma

Florida State

Purdue

Recruiting Projection

No Crystal Ball projection at this time

No favorite per On3

Twitter

Blessed to receive an offer from Louisiana State University @WillRedmond_LSU @LSUfootball pic.twitter.com/GDSj2d3zt6 — Kyle Morlock (@MorlockKyle) November 24, 2022

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire