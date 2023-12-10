LSU offers 5-star safety from Fort Lauderdale

Brian Kelly is working on recruiting for the 2026 class. That search has led his coaching staff to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where they found a five-star safety at one of the top high school football programs in the country.

Justice Fitzpatrick is a 6-foot-1, 175-pound, five-star safety in the 2026 recruiting class. He is from Fort Lauderdale, Florida where he plays for St. Thomas Aquinas High School. The St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders are 13-1 this season and are preparing for a state championship game against Homestead.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Fitzpatrick at this time but Miami is a 43% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Fitzpatrick plays cornerback for the Raiders but he is projected to be a safety at the next level.

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 28 3 3 Rivals 4 32 – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 4 – – – 247 Composite 5 28 3 4

Hometown Fort Lauderdale, Florida Projected Position S Height 6-1 Weight 175 Class 2026

Offered on December 7, 2023

No visits yet

LSU

Miami

UCF

Florida State

Arkansas

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

Miami is a 43% favorite per On3

