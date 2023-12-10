LSU offers 5-star safety from Fort Lauderdale
Brian Kelly is working on recruiting for the 2026 class. That search has led his coaching staff to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where they found a five-star safety at one of the top high school football programs in the country.
Justice Fitzpatrick is a 6-foot-1, 175-pound, five-star safety in the 2026 recruiting class. He is from Fort Lauderdale, Florida where he plays for St. Thomas Aquinas High School. The St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders are 13-1 this season and are preparing for a state championship game against Homestead.
There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Fitzpatrick at this time but Miami is a 43% favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Fitzpatrick plays cornerback for the Raiders but he is projected to be a safety at the next level.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
28
3
3
Rivals
4
32
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
4
–
–
–
247 Composite
5
28
3
4
Vitals
Hometown
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Projected Position
S
Height
6-1
175
Class
2026
Recruitment
Offered on December 7, 2023
No visits yet
Offers List
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
Miami is a 43% favorite per On3
Blessed to receive an offer from Louisiana state university🙏🏾 #AGTG @CoachHarriott @SteepDiesel pic.twitter.com/YPPAtoCfxL
— Justice Fitzpatrick (@JusticeFitzpat1) December 8, 2023