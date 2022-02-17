LSU offers 5-star running back from Florida
The Tigers continue to push for elite out-of-state prospects as the coaching staff extended a scholarship offer to one of the country’s top players in 2023 running back Richard Young.
Young is a five-star recruit and the No. 1 running back in the nation, according to the 247Sports composite. The Lehigh Acres, Florida, prospect plays his high school ball at Lehigh High School, where he ran for 1,755 yards on 196 attempts with 19 touchdowns as a junior in 2021.
Anytime a running back is running for nine yards per carry against elite competition, it is going to turn the heads of college coaches. In 2019, he was named on the MaxPreps Freshman All-American team. He totaled 854 yards and six touchdowns on 111 carries for a Lehigh Lightning squad that won a district title.
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
31
9
1
Rivals
4
28
7
2
ESPN
4
11
3
1
On3 Recruiting
4
56
14
4
247 Composite
5
18
6
1
Vitals
Hometown
Lehigh Acres, Florida
Projected Position
RB
Height
5-11
Weight
200
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on Feb. 16, 2022
No visits yet
Offers
LSU
Alabama
Ohio State
Florida
Georgia
Miami
Clemson
Crystal Ball
No Crystal Ball at this time
Film
LSU Re-offered !!!! #AGTG🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/vVMp3ztBpt
— Richard Young (@richardyoung239) February 17, 2022
List
