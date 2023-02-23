LSU offers 5-star Florida State commit
LSU is trying to flip one of the top prospects in the country from Florida State having recently offered Kameron Davis.
Davis is a 5-foot-10, 205-pound, five-star running back from the class of 2024. He is from Albany, Georgia, where he plays for Dougherty high school.
Davis is currently listed as a running back prospect by every recruiting site but he actually plays quarterback for the Dougherty Trojans. It’s an easier way for them to get the ball into the hands of their best player. Last season Davis threw for more than 2,700 yards and ran for 1,100-plus yards, accounting for 33 total TDs, as a junior, according to 247Sports.
Film Analysis: Davis is an electrifying athlete that makes you hang on the edge of your seat every time he touches the ball. He is a touchdown waiting to happen.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
45
4
9
Rivals
4
35
1
8
ESPN
4
44
2
7
On3 Recruiting
4
42
3
6
247 Composite
5
28
2
6
Vitals
Hometown
Albany, Georgia
Projected Position
RB
Height
5-10
Weight
205
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on February 15, 2023
No visits yet
Offer List
Recruiting Projection
No Crystal Ball projections
Currently committed to Florida State
Extremely Blessed to receive An Offer from Louisiana State University🐯. @FrankWilson28 @CoachBrianKelly @DoughertyHigh @CoachNelsonFB @Gilbert14Johnny @Rivals @harrison2121 @WillRedmond_LSU @LSUfootball pic.twitter.com/SCnoBvlw0h
— Kam Davis24 (@Kam_Davis24) February 15, 2023
