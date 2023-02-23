LSU offers 5-star Florida State commit

LSU is trying to flip one of the top prospects in the country from Florida State having recently offered Kameron Davis.

Davis is a 5-foot-10, 205-pound, five-star running back from the class of 2024. He is from Albany, Georgia, where he plays for Dougherty high school.

Davis is currently listed as a running back prospect by every recruiting site but he actually plays quarterback for the Dougherty Trojans. It’s an easier way for them to get the ball into the hands of their best player. Last season Davis threw for more than 2,700 yards and ran for 1,100-plus yards, accounting for 33 total TDs, as a junior, according to 247Sports.

Film Analysis: Davis is an electrifying athlete that makes you hang on the edge of your seat every time he touches the ball. He is a touchdown waiting to happen.

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 45 4 9 Rivals 4 35 1 8 ESPN 4 44 2 7 On3 Recruiting 4 42 3 6 247 Composite 5 28 2 6

Vitals

Hometown Albany, Georgia Projected Position RB Height 5-10 Weight 205 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on February 15, 2023

No visits yet

Offer List

LSU

Florida State

Alabama

Georgia

Florida

Recruiting Projection

No Crystal Ball projections

Currently committed to Florida State

Twitter

