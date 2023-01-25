LSU offers 5-star athlete in 2025 class
Elyiss Williams is a 6-foot-6, 220-pound athlete from the 2025 recruiting class. He is from Folkston, Georgia, where he plays for Charlton County High School. The Charlton County Indians finished the 2022 season 8-3 with a loss to Dooley County in the second round of the playoffs. There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Williams, but according to On3, Georgia is a 43% favorite.
Film Analysis: Williams is listed as an athlete by On3, but according to 247Sports, Williams is listed as a tight end. During his freshman season, that is where he made most of his starts. During his sophomore season, he was able to get some snaps at defensive end and wreak havoc in opposing backfields. We will see where he winds up when his signing day approaches.
FILM
Ratings
247
4
12
3
3
Rivals
4
50
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
–
–
–
–
247 Composite
5
21
3
3
Vitals
Hometown
Folkston, Georgia
Projected Position
ATH
Height
6-6
Weight
215
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on January 24, 2023
No visits yet
Offer List
Recruiting Projection
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
Georgia is a 43% favorite per On3
#AGTG blessed to receive an offer from LSU !! 🐯💜💛 @WillClouden_LSU @BobbyBarham_LSU @Mansell247 @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/uf3QAmkio2
— Elyiss Williams (@Elyiss2025) January 24, 2023
[listicle id=63171]