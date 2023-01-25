LSU offers 5-star athlete in 2025 class

Elyiss Williams is a 6-foot-6, 220-pound athlete from the 2025 recruiting class. He is from Folkston, Georgia, where he plays for Charlton County High School. The Charlton County Indians finished the 2022 season 8-3 with a loss to Dooley County in the second round of the playoffs. There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Williams, but according to On3, Georgia is a 43% favorite.

Film Analysis: Williams is listed as an athlete by On3, but according to 247Sports, Williams is listed as a tight end. During his freshman season, that is where he made most of his starts. During his sophomore season, he was able to get some snaps at defensive end and wreak havoc in opposing backfields. We will see where he winds up when his signing day approaches.

FILM

Ratings

247 4 12 3 3 Rivals 4 50 – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting – – – – 247 Composite 5 21 3 3

Vitals

Hometown Folkston, Georgia Projected Position ATH Height 6-6 Weight 215 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on January 24, 2023

No visits yet

Offer List

LSU

Georgia

Florida State

Tennessee

UCF

Recruiting Projection

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

Georgia is a 43% favorite per On3

Twitter

[listicle id=63171]

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire