LSU offers 4-star wide receiver from Texas

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

LSU coach Brian Kelly continues to make offensive playmakers a priority in the 2023 recruiting class.

On Thursday, the Tigers offered Ryan Niblett, a 6-foot, 170-pound wide receiver from Houston, Texas. He plays his high school ball for Class 6A Aldine Eisenhower High School on an Eagles team that finished last season 3-7.

If there is one thing you can always use an abundance of, it’s playmakers. Niblett fits that mold. He plays wide receiver mostly, but he is also listed as a quarterback, so that could allow for some fun offensive trick plays on the Bayou if he decides to come to LSU.

With Kayshon Boutte probably leaving LSU as the potential No. 1 receiver taken in the 2023 draft, head coach Brian Kelly will be in search of athletes to fill the void that he will leave.

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

52

10

7

Rivals

4

52

10

7

ESPN

4

102

20

9

On3 Recruiting

4

69

10

11

247 Composite

4

110

21

19

Vitals

Hometown

Houston, Texas

Projected Position

WR

Height

6-0

Weight

170

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered March 3, 2022

  • No visits yet

Offers

Crystal Ball

No crystal ball projections at this time.

Film

Twitter

List

LSU coach Brian Kelly goes on an offer spree for 2023 recruiting class

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Kyle to continue the conversation on Twitter: @K_Rich_56

Recommended Stories