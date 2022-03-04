LSU offers 4-star wide receiver from Texas
LSU coach Brian Kelly continues to make offensive playmakers a priority in the 2023 recruiting class.
On Thursday, the Tigers offered Ryan Niblett, a 6-foot, 170-pound wide receiver from Houston, Texas. He plays his high school ball for Class 6A Aldine Eisenhower High School on an Eagles team that finished last season 3-7.
If there is one thing you can always use an abundance of, it’s playmakers. Niblett fits that mold. He plays wide receiver mostly, but he is also listed as a quarterback, so that could allow for some fun offensive trick plays on the Bayou if he decides to come to LSU.
With Kayshon Boutte probably leaving LSU as the potential No. 1 receiver taken in the 2023 draft, head coach Brian Kelly will be in search of athletes to fill the void that he will leave.
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
52
10
7
Rivals
4
52
10
7
ESPN
4
102
20
9
On3 Recruiting
4
69
10
11
247 Composite
4
110
21
19
Vitals
Hometown
Houston, Texas
Projected Position
WR
Height
6-0
Weight
170
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered March 3, 2022
No visits yet
Offers
Crystal Ball
No crystal ball projections at this time.
Film
#AGTG After a great talk with @Coach_Hankton I am blessed to receive an offer from LSU 💛💜 pic.twitter.com/ifuSWUWDBz
— ryan niblett (@ryan_niblett) March 4, 2022
List
LSU coach Brian Kelly goes on an offer spree for 2023 recruiting class
