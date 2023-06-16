LSU offers 4-star wide receiver from Houston
LSU’s recruiting staff ventured deep into the heart of Texas to look for a talented wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class. They found one in Houston.
Tanook Hines is a 6-foot-1, 170-pound, four-star wide receiver from Houston where he plays for Dekaney High School. The Wildcats finished the 2022 season 9-4 with a loss to Harker Heights in the third round of the 6A D2 playoffs.
There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Hines and there are no favorites for him per On3.
Film Analysis: Hines is a great route runner with a ton of speed. He is the type of playmaker that you want to get the ball into his hands in any way possible.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
177
26
23
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
3
247
33
41
On3 Recruiting
3
293
40
52
247 Composite
4
231
32
41
Vitals
Hometown
Houston, Texas
Projected Position
WR
Height
6-1
Weight
170
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on May 22, 2023
No visits yet
Offers List
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
No favorites per On3
#AGTG After a great talk with @Coach_Hankton I am happy to announce I’ve earned an offer from the Louisiana State University ! #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/PKMZLHK7iu
— Tanook “Nu Nu” Hines⭐️ (@tanxxk16) May 23, 2023
[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=1391]