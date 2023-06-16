LSU offers 4-star wide receiver from Houston

LSU’s recruiting staff ventured deep into the heart of Texas to look for a talented wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class. They found one in Houston.

Tanook Hines is a 6-foot-1, 170-pound, four-star wide receiver from Houston where he plays for Dekaney High School. The Wildcats finished the 2022 season 9-4 with a loss to Harker Heights in the third round of the 6A D2 playoffs.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Hines and there are no favorites for him per On3.

Film Analysis: Hines is a great route runner with a ton of speed. He is the type of playmaker that you want to get the ball into his hands in any way possible.

FILM

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 177 26 23 Rivals – – – – ESPN 3 247 33 41 On3 Recruiting 3 293 40 52 247 Composite 4 231 32 41

Vitals

Hometown Houston, Texas Projected Position WR Height 6-1 Weight 170 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on May 22, 2023

No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

No favorites per On3

Twitter

#AGTG After a great talk with @Coach_Hankton I am happy to announce I’ve earned an offer from the Louisiana State University ! #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/PKMZLHK7iu — Tanook “Nu Nu” Hines⭐️ (@tanxxk16) May 23, 2023

