LSU offers 4-star wide receiver from Houston

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

LSU’s recruiting staff ventured deep into the heart of Texas to look for a talented wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class. They found one in Houston.

Tanook Hines is a 6-foot-1, 170-pound, four-star wide receiver from Houston where he plays for Dekaney High School. The Wildcats finished the 2022 season 9-4 with a loss to Harker Heights in the third round of the 6A D2 playoffs.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Hines and there are no favorites for him per On3.

Film Analysis: Hines is a great route runner with a ton of speed. He is the type of playmaker that you want to get the ball into his hands in any way possible.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

177

26

23

Rivals

ESPN

3

247

33

41

On3 Recruiting

3

293

40

52

247 Composite

4

231

32

41

 

Vitals

Hometown

Houston, Texas

Projected Position

WR

Height

6-1

Weight

170

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on May 22, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • No favorites per On3

Twitter

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire

