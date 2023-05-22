LSU offers 4-star, top-50 defensive lineman from Tallahassee, Florida
LSU’s recruiting staff has ventured into Florida State’s backyard to try to take one of the best defensive linemen in the 2025 recruiting class.
Jalen Wiggins is a 6-foot-5, 245-pound, four-star defensive lineman from Tallahassee, Florida, where he plays for James Rickards High School. The Rickards Raiders finished the 2022 season 4-7 with a loss to Pine Forest in the first round of the FHSAA 3 S playoffs.
There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Wiggins, but Florida is a 53% favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Wiggins plays at multiple positions for the Raiders on the defensive line. He is productive as an end or a defensive tackle.
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
107
9
13
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
4
67
9
10
On3 Recruiting
4
35
5
9
247 Composite
4
60
6
12
Vitals
Hometown
Tallahassee, Florida
Projected Position
DL
Height
6-5
245
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on May 9, 2023
No visits yet
Offers List
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
Florida is a 53% favorite per On3
WOW! #AGTG 🙏🏿
I am Extremely Blessed and Honored to earn an Offer from LSU @LSUFootball @CoachBrianKelly @CoachMHouse @CoachLindsey @Rhsathletics1 @247sports @harrison2121 @adamgorney @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/0Zus5lXa36
— Jalen Wiggins (@WigginsJalen06) May 10, 2023
