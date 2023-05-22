LSU offers 4-star, top-50 defensive lineman from Tallahassee, Florida

LSU’s recruiting staff has ventured into Florida State’s backyard to try to take one of the best defensive linemen in the 2025 recruiting class.

Jalen Wiggins is a 6-foot-5, 245-pound, four-star defensive lineman from Tallahassee, Florida, where he plays for James Rickards High School. The Rickards Raiders finished the 2022 season 4-7 with a loss to Pine Forest in the first round of the FHSAA 3 S playoffs.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Wiggins, but Florida is a 53% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Wiggins plays at multiple positions for the Raiders on the defensive line. He is productive as an end or a defensive tackle.

FILM

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 107 9 13 Rivals – – – – ESPN 4 67 9 10 On3 Recruiting 4 35 5 9 247 Composite 4 60 6 12

Vitals

Hometown Tallahassee, Florida Projected Position DL Height 6-5 Weight 245 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on May 9, 2023

No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

Florida is a 53% favorite per On3

Twitter

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=1391]

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire