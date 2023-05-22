LSU offers 4-star, top-50 defensive lineman from Tallahassee, Florida

LSU’s recruiting staff has ventured into Florida State’s backyard to try to take one of the best defensive linemen in the 2025 recruiting class.

Jalen Wiggins is a 6-foot-5, 245-pound, four-star defensive lineman from Tallahassee, Florida, where he plays for James Rickards High School. The Rickards Raiders finished the 2022 season 4-7 with a loss to Pine Forest in the first round of the FHSAA 3 S playoffs.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Wiggins, but Florida is a 53% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Wiggins plays at multiple positions for the Raiders on the defensive line. He is productive as an end or a defensive tackle.

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

107

9

13

Rivals

ESPN

4

67

9

10

On3 Recruiting

4

35

5

9

247 Composite

4

60

6

12

 

Vitals

Hometown

Tallahassee, Florida

Projected Position

DL

Height

6-5

Weight

245

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on May 9, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • Florida is a 53% favorite per On3

