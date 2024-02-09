LSU offers 4-star tight end from Derby, Kansas

Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff took a trip to Derby, Kansas, to extend an offer to one of the best tight ends in the 2025 recruiting class. LSU will have to fight off the Oregon Ducks to land him.

DaSaahn Brame is a 6-foot-6, 235-pound, four-star tight end from Derby, Kansas, where he plays for Derby High School. The Derby Panthers finished the 2023 season 11-2 with a loss to Gardner-Edgerton in the 6A state championship game.

Brame currently has Crystal Ball projections to the Ducks. Oregon is a 94% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Brame is a matchup nightmare for opposing linebackers and cornerbacks.

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 95 4 4 Rivals 4 123 4 3 ESPN 4 205 3 5 On3 Recruiting 4 191 12 5 247 Composite 4 134 5 3

Vitals

Hometown Derby, Kansas Projected Position TE Height 6-3 Weight 235 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on February 9, 2024

No visits yet

Offers List

LSU

Oregon

Kansas State

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Recruitment Projections

Twitter

Blessed to have received an offered from LSU 🙏🏽@Coach_Nagle pic.twitter.com/upPVJiT6tX — DaSaahn Brame (@dasaahn) February 9, 2024

