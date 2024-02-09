LSU offers 4-star tight end from Derby, Kansas
Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff took a trip to Derby, Kansas, to extend an offer to one of the best tight ends in the 2025 recruiting class. LSU will have to fight off the Oregon Ducks to land him.
DaSaahn Brame is a 6-foot-6, 235-pound, four-star tight end from Derby, Kansas, where he plays for Derby High School. The Derby Panthers finished the 2023 season 11-2 with a loss to Gardner-Edgerton in the 6A state championship game.
Brame currently has Crystal Ball projections to the Ducks. Oregon is a 94% favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Brame is a matchup nightmare for opposing linebackers and cornerbacks.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
95
4
4
Rivals
4
123
4
3
ESPN
4
205
3
5
On3 Recruiting
4
191
12
5
247 Composite
4
134
5
3
Vitals
Hometown
Derby, Kansas
Projected Position
TE
Height
6-3
Weight
235
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on February 9, 2024
No visits yet
Offers List
Recruitment Projections
Crystal Ball projections to Oregon
Oregon is a 94% favorite to land him per On3
Blessed to have received an offered from LSU 🙏🏽@Coach_Nagle pic.twitter.com/upPVJiT6tX
— DaSaahn Brame (@dasaahn) February 9, 2024