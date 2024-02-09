Advertisement

LSU offers 4-star tight end from Derby, Kansas

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff took a trip to Derby, Kansas, to extend an offer to one of the best tight ends in the 2025 recruiting class. LSU will have to fight off the Oregon Ducks to land him.

DaSaahn Brame is a 6-foot-6, 235-pound, four-star tight end from Derby, Kansas, where he plays for Derby High School. The Derby Panthers finished the 2023 season 11-2 with a loss to Gardner-Edgerton in the 6A state championship game.

Brame currently has Crystal Ball projections to the Ducks. Oregon is a 94% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Brame is a matchup nightmare for opposing linebackers and cornerbacks.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

95

4

4

Rivals

4

123

4

3

ESPN

4

205

3

5

On3 Recruiting

4

191

12

5

247 Composite

4

134

5

3

 

Vitals

Hometown

Derby, Kansas

Projected Position

TE

Height

6-3

Weight

235

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on February 9, 2024

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • Crystal Ball projections to Oregon

  • Oregon is a 94% favorite to land him per On3

Twitter

