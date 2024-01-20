LSU offers 4-star tight end from Jacksonville

Brian Kelly is working on bolstering his recruiting class for 2026. That search has led him to Jacksonville, Florida, where he has found a very talented tight end.

Corbyn Fordham is a 6-foot-4, 205-pound, four-star tight end who plays for The Bolles School. The Bolles Bulldogs finished the 2023 season 8-6 with a loss to Norland in the 2M state semifinals.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections at this time for Fordham but NC State is a 58% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Fordham is a player that can do it all. There are a lot of tight ends that can either catch well or block well but can’t do both. Fordham can do both with ease.

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 – – – – Rivals 4 – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting – – – – 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Jacksonville, Florida Projected Position TE Height 6-4 Weight 205 Class 2026

Recruitment

Offered on January 18, 2024

No visits yet

Offers List

LSU

NC State

Florida State

UCF

South Carolina

Recruitment Projections

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

NC State is a 58% favorite per On3

