LSU offers 4-star tight end from Jacksonville

Kyle Richardson
1 min read

Brian Kelly is working on bolstering his recruiting class for 2026. That search has led him to Jacksonville, Florida, where he has found a very talented tight end.

Corbyn Fordham is a 6-foot-4, 205-pound, four-star tight end who plays for The Bolles School. The Bolles Bulldogs finished the 2023 season 8-6 with a loss to Norland in the 2M state semifinals.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections at this time for Fordham but NC State is a 58% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Fordham is a player that can do it all. There are a lot of tight ends that can either catch well or block well but can’t do both. Fordham can do both with ease.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

Rivals

4

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

247 Composite

 

Vitals

Hometown

Jacksonville, Florida

Projected Position

TE

Height

6-4

Weight

205

Class

2026

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on January 18, 2024

  • No visits yet

Offers List

  • LSU

  • NC State

  • Florida State

  • UCF

  • South Carolina

Recruitment Projections

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • NC State is a 58% favorite per On3

Twitter

https://twitter.com/Fordhamcorbyn/status/1748117447910035511

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire