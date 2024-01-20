LSU offers 4-star tight end from Jacksonville
Brian Kelly is working on bolstering his recruiting class for 2026. That search has led him to Jacksonville, Florida, where he has found a very talented tight end.
Corbyn Fordham is a 6-foot-4, 205-pound, four-star tight end who plays for The Bolles School. The Bolles Bulldogs finished the 2023 season 8-6 with a loss to Norland in the 2M state semifinals.
There are currently no Crystal Ball projections at this time for Fordham but NC State is a 58% favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Fordham is a player that can do it all. There are a lot of tight ends that can either catch well or block well but can’t do both. Fordham can do both with ease.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
–
–
–
–
Rivals
4
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
–
–
–
–
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Jacksonville, Florida
Projected Position
TE
Height
6-4
Weight
205
Class
2026
Recruitment
Offered on January 18, 2024
No visits yet
Offers List
LSU
NC State
Florida State
UCF
South Carolina
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
NC State is a 58% favorite per On3
https://twitter.com/Fordhamcorbyn/status/1748117447910035511