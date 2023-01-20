LSU re-offers 4-star Texas commit

Hunter Moddon is a 6-foot, 170-pound, four-star athlete from Houston where he plays for Clear Lake High School. The Clear Lake Falcons finished the 2022 season 5-5 and failed to miss the playoffs. Moddon doesn’t have any Crystal Ball projections at this time, but he is currently committed to coach Steve Sarkesian and the Texas Longhorns.

Film Analysis: Moddon is an exceptional route runner with great speed on both sides of the ball. On defense, he is a lockdown corner that excels in man coverage as well as zone coverage. He would be a nice addition to either the receiver room or the defensive back room.

Ratings

247 4 90 11 13 Rivals 3 – 52 – ESPN 4 82 10 10 On3 Recruiting 4 44 4 10 247 Composite 4 99 9 18

Vitals

Hometown Houston, Texas Projected Position CB Height 6-0 Weight 170 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on January 17, 2023

No visits yet

Offer List

LSU

Texas

Georgia

TCU

Ole Miss

Recruiting Projection

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

Currently committed to Texas

