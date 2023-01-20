LSU re-offers 4-star Texas commit
Hunter Moddon is a 6-foot, 170-pound, four-star athlete from Houston where he plays for Clear Lake High School. The Clear Lake Falcons finished the 2022 season 5-5 and failed to miss the playoffs. Moddon doesn’t have any Crystal Ball projections at this time, but he is currently committed to coach Steve Sarkesian and the Texas Longhorns.
Film Analysis: Moddon is an exceptional route runner with great speed on both sides of the ball. On defense, he is a lockdown corner that excels in man coverage as well as zone coverage. He would be a nice addition to either the receiver room or the defensive back room.
FILM
Ratings
247
4
90
11
13
Rivals
3
–
52
–
ESPN
4
82
10
10
On3 Recruiting
4
44
4
10
247 Composite
4
99
9
18
Vitals
Hometown
Houston, Texas
Projected Position
CB
Height
6-0
Weight
170
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on January 17, 2023
No visits yet
Offer List
LSU
Texas
TCU
Ole Miss
Recruiting Projection
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
Currently committed to Texas
#AGTG I Am Very Honored to be Re-Offered by Louisiana State University! @coach_granville @PatrickNava22 @LarryWMcrae @ericminyard https://t.co/majlVTVw04
— Hunter Moddon (@HunterModdon) January 18, 2023
