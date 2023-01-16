LSU offers 4-star Texas A&M DL commit

Dealyn Evans is a 6-foot-4, 260-pound, four-star defensive lineman in the class of 2024 from Longview, Texas, where he plays for Pine Tree High School. The Pine Tree Pirates finished the 2022 season 2-8 and 2-4 in region play.

Evans is currently committed to Texas A&M but there is a lot of time for him to change his mind.

Film Analysis: Evans is a big guy that plays as a defensive end in the Pirates 3-4 defensive scheme. He does a great job of using his hands to shed blocks and get into the backfield with ease. We’ll see how his recruitment plays out.

FILM

Ratings

247 4 146 15 19 Rivals 3 – 27 – ESPN 4 254 12 44 On3 Recruiting 4 171 12 33 247 Composite 4 209 21 35

Vitals

Hometown Longview, Texas Projected Position DL Height 6-4 Weight 260 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on January 15, 2023

No visits yet

Offer List

LSU

Texas A&M

Texas

TCU

SMU

Recruiting Projection

Committed to Texas A&M

Texas A&M has received a Crystal Ball projection

Twitter

[listicle id=63328]

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire