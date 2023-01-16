LSU offers 4-star Texas A&M DL commit
Dealyn Evans is a 6-foot-4, 260-pound, four-star defensive lineman in the class of 2024 from Longview, Texas, where he plays for Pine Tree High School. The Pine Tree Pirates finished the 2022 season 2-8 and 2-4 in region play.
Evans is currently committed to Texas A&M but there is a lot of time for him to change his mind.
Film Analysis: Evans is a big guy that plays as a defensive end in the Pirates 3-4 defensive scheme. He does a great job of using his hands to shed blocks and get into the backfield with ease. We’ll see how his recruitment plays out.
FILM
Ratings
247
4
146
15
19
Rivals
3
–
27
–
ESPN
4
254
12
44
On3 Recruiting
4
171
12
33
247 Composite
4
209
21
35
Vitals
Hometown
Longview, Texas
Projected Position
DL
Height
6-4
Weight
260
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on January 15, 2023
No visits yet
Offer List
LSU
Texas A&M
TCU
SMU
Recruiting Projection
Committed to Texas A&M
Texas A&M has received a Crystal Ball projection
Blessed to receive an offer from LSU!!!@coachjcain #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/fyOE3VlnEk
— Dealyn Evans (@dealyn1k) January 16, 2023
