LSU offers 4-star Texas A&M DL commit

Dealyn Evans is a 6-foot-4, 260-pound, four-star defensive lineman in the class of 2024 from Longview, Texas, where he plays for Pine Tree High School. The Pine Tree Pirates finished the 2022 season 2-8 and 2-4 in region play.

Evans is currently committed to Texas A&M but there is a lot of time for him to change his mind.

Film Analysis: Evans is a big guy that plays as a defensive end in the Pirates 3-4 defensive scheme. He does a great job of using his hands to shed blocks and get into the backfield with ease. We’ll see how his recruitment plays out.

Ratings

247

4

146

15

19

Rivals

3

27

ESPN

4

254

12

44

On3 Recruiting

4

171

12

33

247 Composite

4

209

21

35

 

Vitals

Hometown

Longview, Texas

Projected Position

DL

Height

6-4

Weight

260

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on January 15, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offer List

Recruiting Projection

  • Committed to Texas A&M

  • Texas A&M has received a Crystal Ball projection

