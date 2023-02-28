LSU offers 4-star safety from Alabama’s backyard

LSU is looking to take a very talented defensive back out of Alabama’s backyard.

Cam Pruitt is a four-star, 6-foot-3, 185-pound defensive back from Theodore, Alabama, where he plays for Theodore High School.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Pruitt on 247Sports but Alabama is a 22% favorite to land him according to On3.

Pruitt plays for one of the top teams in Class 6A in Alabama. The Bobcats made it all the way to the state semifinals this year before losing to the eventual state champion, Saraland.

Film Analysis: Pruitt was a big reason why the Bobcats were so good. He was a menace on the defensive side of the ball. He disrupted passing and rushing plays.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

22

21

Rivals

3

35

23

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

247 Composite

4

408

34

22

 

Vitals

Hometown

Theodore, Alabama

Projected Position

DB

Height

6-3

Weight

185

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on February 16, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offer List

Recruiting Projection

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • Alabama is a 22% favorite per On3

