LSU offers 4-star safety from Alabama’s backyard

LSU is looking to take a very talented defensive back out of Alabama’s backyard.

Cam Pruitt is a four-star, 6-foot-3, 185-pound defensive back from Theodore, Alabama, where he plays for Theodore High School.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Pruitt on 247Sports but Alabama is a 22% favorite to land him according to On3.

Pruitt plays for one of the top teams in Class 6A in Alabama. The Bobcats made it all the way to the state semifinals this year before losing to the eventual state champion, Saraland.

Film Analysis: Pruitt was a big reason why the Bobcats were so good. He was a menace on the defensive side of the ball. He disrupted passing and rushing plays.

FILM

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 – 22 21 Rivals 3 – 35 23 ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting – – – – 247 Composite 4 408 34 22

Vitals

Hometown Theodore, Alabama Projected Position DB Height 6-3 Weight 185 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on February 16, 2023

No visits yet

Offer List

LSU

Alabama

Vanderbilt

Miami

Florida

Recruiting Projection

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

Alabama is a 22% favorite per On3

Twitter

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=1391 tag=16461237]

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire