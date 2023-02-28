LSU offers 4-star safety from Alabama’s backyard
LSU is looking to take a very talented defensive back out of Alabama’s backyard.
Cam Pruitt is a four-star, 6-foot-3, 185-pound defensive back from Theodore, Alabama, where he plays for Theodore High School.
There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Pruitt on 247Sports but Alabama is a 22% favorite to land him according to On3.
Pruitt plays for one of the top teams in Class 6A in Alabama. The Bobcats made it all the way to the state semifinals this year before losing to the eventual state champion, Saraland.
Film Analysis: Pruitt was a big reason why the Bobcats were so good. He was a menace on the defensive side of the ball. He disrupted passing and rushing plays.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
–
22
21
Rivals
3
–
35
23
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
–
–
–
–
247 Composite
4
408
34
22
Vitals
Hometown
Theodore, Alabama
Projected Position
DB
Height
6-3
Weight
185
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on February 16, 2023
No visits yet
Offer List
Recruiting Projection
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
Alabama is a 22% favorite per On3
After a great conversation with @iRecruitDaBoot I’m truly blessed to receive a 🅾️ffer from Louisiana State University 🟣🟡🐅@coachcollier87 @Rivals @247Sports @AL_Recruiting @COASTLINESTARS #ChickenParmFamily #ATGTG @CoachEugene10 @JoeMento @norvellv75 @RWrightRivals @LSUfootball pic.twitter.com/0F2X90Rz9a
— Cameron Pruitt (@bobby_pruitt) February 16, 2023
[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=1391 tag=16461237]