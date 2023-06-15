LSU offers 4-star safety from Tallahassee, Florida
LSU’s recruiting staff has offered another talented safety from Florida State University High School. This one is a 4-star from the 2024 recruiting class.
Micahi Danzy is a 6-foot-1, 175-pound, 4-star safety from Tallahassee, Florida. The FSUHS Seminoles finished the 2022 season 14-1 with a loss to Cocoa in the 2 S state championship game.
Danzy is currently Crystal Balled to Florida State, and the Seminoles are a 71% favorite to land him per On3. Which makes sense seeing as he is in their backyard.
Film Analysis: Danzy is listed as a safety by 247Sports but he is listed as an athlete by On3. He is a dangerous player on both sides of the ball for the Seminoles.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
146
10
23
Rivals
3
–
47
79
ESPN
3
–
44
60
On3 Recruiting
4
142
4
21
247 Composite
4
232
19
37
Vitals
Hometown
Tallahassee, Florida
Projected Position
S
Height
6-1
175
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on May 22, 2023
No visits yet
Offers List
Recruitment Projections
Crystal Ball projected to Florida State
Florida State is a 71% favorite per On3
After a gràt conversation with @CoachMHouse I’m proud to announce I now have a track and football offer from @LSUTrackField and @LSUfootball geaux tigers!
Did I say “great” and “go” right? pic.twitter.com/eRlY9Lva4p
— Micahi Danzy (@Micahi_Danzy) May 22, 2023
