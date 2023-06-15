LSU offers 4-star safety from Tallahassee, Florida

LSU’s recruiting staff has offered another talented safety from Florida State University High School. This one is a 4-star from the 2024 recruiting class.

Micahi Danzy is a 6-foot-1, 175-pound, 4-star safety from Tallahassee, Florida. The FSUHS Seminoles finished the 2022 season 14-1 with a loss to Cocoa in the 2 S state championship game.

Danzy is currently Crystal Balled to Florida State, and the Seminoles are a 71% favorite to land him per On3. Which makes sense seeing as he is in their backyard.

Film Analysis: Danzy is listed as a safety by 247Sports but he is listed as an athlete by On3. He is a dangerous player on both sides of the ball for the Seminoles.

FILM

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 146 10 23 Rivals 3 – 47 79 ESPN 3 – 44 60 On3 Recruiting 4 142 4 21 247 Composite 4 232 19 37

Vitals

Hometown Tallahassee, Florida Projected Position S Height 6-1 Weight 175 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on May 22, 2023

No visits yet

Offers List

LSU

Florida State

Florida

Mississippi State

Georgia

Recruitment Projections

Crystal Ball projected to Florida State

Florida State is a 71% favorite per On3

Twitter

After a gràt conversation with @CoachMHouse I’m proud to announce I now have a track and football offer from @LSUTrackField and @LSUfootball geaux tigers! Did I say “great” and “go” right? pic.twitter.com/eRlY9Lva4p — Micahi Danzy (@Micahi_Danzy) May 22, 2023

