LSU offers 4-star safety from Tallahassee, Florida

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

LSU’s recruiting staff has offered another talented safety from Florida State University High School. This one is a 4-star from the 2024 recruiting class.

Micahi Danzy is a 6-foot-1, 175-pound, 4-star safety from Tallahassee, Florida. The FSUHS Seminoles finished the 2022 season 14-1 with a loss to Cocoa in the 2 S state championship game.

Danzy is currently Crystal Balled to Florida State, and the Seminoles are a 71% favorite to land him per On3. Which makes sense seeing as he is in their backyard.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Film Analysis: Danzy is listed as a safety by 247Sports but he is listed as an athlete by On3. He is a dangerous player on both sides of the ball for the Seminoles.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

146

10

23

Rivals

3

47

79

ESPN

3

44

60

On3 Recruiting

4

142

4

21

247 Composite

4

232

19

37

 

Vitals

Hometown

Tallahassee, Florida

Projected Position

S

Height

6-1

Weight

175

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on May 22, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • Crystal Ball projected to Florida State

  • Florida State is a 71% favorite per On3

Advertisement

Twitter

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=1391 tag=16461237]

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire

Recommended Stories