LSU offers 4-star Ohio State commit
LSU’s recruiting staff recently offered a four-star safety from Georgia who is currently committed to playing at the next level for the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Jontae Gilbert is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound, four-star safety from Atlanta, where he plays for Douglass High School. The Douglass Astros finished the 2022 season 3-8 with a loss to Adairsville in their last game.
Gilbert has no Crystal Ball projections since he is committed to Ohio State. He will be a junior this fall, so there is time for him to change his mind.
Film Analysis: Gilbert starred as a safety for the Astros. He made great plays in coverage and did a great job coming up in run support.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
47
5
7
Rivals
4
32
2
4
ESPN
4
32
4
6
On3 Recruiting
4
43
4
7
247 Composite
5
22
2
6
Vitals
Hometown
Atlanta, Georgia
Projected Position
S
Height
6-1
Weight
180
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on May 10, 2023
No visits yet
Offers List
LSU
Georgia Tech
Recruitment Projections
Currently committed to Ohio State
#AGTG Blessed to receive a offer from Louisiana State University🐯#GeauxTigers @SteepDiesel @coachspritchett @coachcoreye @coach_uzzi @coach_IThomas @ChadSimmons_ @JeremyO_Johnson @Andrew_Ivins @SWiltfong247 @adamgorney @samspiegs @SonnyShipp247 @CoachWinnjr pic.twitter.com/CgMp0iKzLP
— Jontae Gilbert (@J7ontae) May 10, 2023
