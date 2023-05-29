LSU offers 4-star Ohio State commit

LSU’s recruiting staff recently offered a four-star safety from Georgia who is currently committed to playing at the next level for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Jontae Gilbert is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound, four-star safety from Atlanta, where he plays for Douglass High School. The Douglass Astros finished the 2022 season 3-8 with a loss to Adairsville in their last game.

Gilbert has no Crystal Ball projections since he is committed to Ohio State. He will be a junior this fall, so there is time for him to change his mind.

Film Analysis: Gilbert starred as a safety for the Astros. He made great plays in coverage and did a great job coming up in run support.

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 47 5 7 Rivals 4 32 2 4 ESPN 4 32 4 6 On3 Recruiting 4 43 4 7 247 Composite 5 22 2 6

Vitals

Hometown Atlanta, Georgia Projected Position S Height 6-1 Weight 180 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on May 10, 2023

No visits yet

Offers List

LSU

Ohio State

Georgia Tech

Pittsburgh

Arkansas

Recruitment Projections

Currently committed to Ohio State

Twitter

