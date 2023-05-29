LSU offers 4-star Ohio State commit

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

LSU’s recruiting staff recently offered a four-star safety from Georgia who is currently committed to playing at the next level for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Jontae Gilbert is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound, four-star safety from Atlanta, where he plays for Douglass High School. The Douglass Astros finished the 2022 season 3-8 with a loss to Adairsville in their last game.

Gilbert has no Crystal Ball projections since he is committed to Ohio State. He will be a junior this fall, so there is time for him to change his mind.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Film Analysis: Gilbert starred as a safety for the Astros. He made great plays in coverage and did a great job coming up in run support.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

47

5

7

Rivals

4

32

2

4

ESPN

4

32

4

6

On3 Recruiting

4

43

4

7

247 Composite

5

22

2

6

 

Vitals

Hometown

Atlanta, Georgia

Projected Position

S

Height

6-1

Weight

180

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on May 10, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • Currently committed to Ohio State

Twitter

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=1391]

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire

Recommended Stories