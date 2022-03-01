LSU offers 4-star offensive lineman from Utah

Coach Brian Kelly is looking to the west for a talented offensive lineman.

On Sunday, the LSU coaching staff offered four-star prospect Spencer Fano, a 6-foot-4 250 pound offensive tackle from Provo, Utah. He starts for the Timpview Thunderbirds, who finished last season 9-3 with a second-round loss to the eventual 5A state champion, Lehi Pioneers. Fano was selected to play in the 2023 Polynesian Bowl.

The Tigers became the latest high-profile offer for Fano, who has mostly been recruited by teams near the west coast, though he received an offer from coach Mel Tucker at Michigan State in January.

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

38

2

4

Rivals

4

149

3

14

ESPN

4

214

3

17

On3 Recruiting

4

102

1

9

247 Composite

4

115

2

12

Vitals

Hometown

Provo, Utah

Projected Position

OT

Height

6-4

Weight

250

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on Feb. 27, 2022

  • No visits yet

Offers

Crystal Ball

Film

Twitter

List

