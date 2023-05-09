LSU offers 4-star offensive tackle from Houston

LSU is looking to secure its offensive line for the future as heir young quarterbacks are going to need some guys to protect them. The coaching staff has found a great candidate for that in Houston.

Dramodd Odoms is a 6-foot-6, 305-pound, four-star offensive tackle who plays for Lamar High School. The Lamar Texans finished the 2022 season 9-2 with a loss to Ridge Point in the second round of the UIL 6A D1 playoffs.

Texas A&M is currently a 20% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Odoms stars as a left tackle for the Texans and he is a guy that doesn’t stop blocking until the whistle blows. He will block his guy to the bus if he has to.

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 199 19 28 Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 4 72 8 13 247 Composite 4 121 13 18

Vitals

Hometown Houston, Texas Projected Position OT Height 6-6 Weight 305 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on May 3, 2023

No visits yet

Offers List

LSU

Texas A&M

Baylor

SMU

TCU

Recruitment Projections

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

