LSU offers 4-star offensive tackle from Houston

LSU is looking to secure its offensive line for the future as heir young quarterbacks are going to need some guys to protect them. The coaching staff has found a great candidate for that in Houston.

Dramodd Odoms is a 6-foot-6, 305-pound, four-star offensive tackle who plays for Lamar High School. The Lamar Texans finished the 2022 season 9-2 with a loss to Ridge Point in the second round of the UIL 6A D1 playoffs.

Texas A&M is currently a 20% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Odoms stars as a left tackle for the Texans and he is a guy that doesn’t stop blocking until the whistle blows. He will block his guy to the bus if he has to.

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

199

19

28

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

4

72

8

13

247 Composite

4

121

13

18

 

Vitals

Hometown

Houston, Texas

Projected Position

OT

Height

6-6

Weight

305

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on May 3, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • Texas A&M is a 20% favorite per On3

