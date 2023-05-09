LSU offers 4-star offensive tackle from Houston
LSU is looking to secure its offensive line for the future as heir young quarterbacks are going to need some guys to protect them. The coaching staff has found a great candidate for that in Houston.
Dramodd Odoms is a 6-foot-6, 305-pound, four-star offensive tackle who plays for Lamar High School. The Lamar Texans finished the 2022 season 9-2 with a loss to Ridge Point in the second round of the UIL 6A D1 playoffs.
Texas A&M is currently a 20% favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Odoms stars as a left tackle for the Texans and he is a guy that doesn’t stop blocking until the whistle blows. He will block his guy to the bus if he has to.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
199
19
28
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
4
72
8
13
247 Composite
4
121
13
18
Vitals
Hometown
Houston, Texas
Projected Position
OT
Height
6-6
305
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on May 3, 2023
No visits yet
Offers List
LSU
Baylor
SMU
TCU
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
Texas A&M is a 20% favorite per On3
#ATGT After a great conversation with @coachbraddavis I’m blessed to receive my first SEC offer form LSU🐯🟡🟣#GeauxTigers @coachmlindsey @CoachCSwain @CoachBManning1 @On3Recruits @247recruiting @RecruitLamar pic.twitter.com/99n2FfGEOZ
— Dramodd “Goofy” Odoms (@dramodd1) May 3, 2023
