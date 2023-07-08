LSU offers 4-star offensive lineman from Provo, Utah

LSU’s recruiting staff made a trip out west to Provo, Utah, to offer a four-star offensive lineman from the 2025 recruiting class.

Alai Kalaniuvalu is a 6-foot-3, 275-pound, four-star offensive lineman who plays for Timpview High School. The Timpview Thunderbirds finished the 2022 season 10-3 with a loss to Lehi in the UHSAA 5A state championship game.

Kalaniuvalu currently has no Crystal Ball projections at this time but the Miami Hurricanes are a 53% favorite to land him per On3.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Film Analysis: Kalaniuvalu starts at left tackle for the Thunderbirds but he is projected to be an interior offensive lineman in college.

FILM

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 150 6 5 Rivals 4 157 7 3 ESPN 4 90 1 3 On3 Recruiting 3 – 20 3 247 Composite 4 168 8 4

Vitals

Hometown Provo, Utah Projected Position OL Height 6-3 Weight 275 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on June 7, 2023

No visits yet

Offers List

LSU

Miami

Utah

Arizona

Washington State

Recruitment Projections

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

Miami is a 53% favorite per On3

Twitter

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=1391 tag=16461237]

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire