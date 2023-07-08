LSU offers 4-star offensive lineman from Provo, Utah

LSU’s recruiting staff made a trip out west to Provo, Utah, to offer a four-star offensive lineman from the 2025 recruiting class.

Alai Kalaniuvalu is a 6-foot-3, 275-pound, four-star offensive lineman who plays for Timpview High School. The Timpview Thunderbirds finished the 2022 season 10-3 with a loss to Lehi in the UHSAA 5A state championship game.

Kalaniuvalu currently has no Crystal Ball projections at this time but the Miami Hurricanes are a 53% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Kalaniuvalu starts at left tackle for the Thunderbirds but he is projected to be an interior offensive lineman in college.

FILM

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

150

6

5

Rivals

4

157

7

3

ESPN

4

90

1

3

On3 Recruiting

3

20

3

247 Composite

4

168

8

4

 

Vitals

Hometown

Provo, Utah

Projected Position

OL

Height

6-3

Weight

275

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on June 7, 2023

  • No visits yet

Offers List

Recruitment Projections

  • No Crystal Ball projections at this time

  • Miami is a 53% favorite per On3

