LSU offers 4-star offensive lineman from Provo, Utah
LSU’s recruiting staff made a trip out west to Provo, Utah, to offer a four-star offensive lineman from the 2025 recruiting class.
Alai Kalaniuvalu is a 6-foot-3, 275-pound, four-star offensive lineman who plays for Timpview High School. The Timpview Thunderbirds finished the 2022 season 10-3 with a loss to Lehi in the UHSAA 5A state championship game.
Kalaniuvalu currently has no Crystal Ball projections at this time but the Miami Hurricanes are a 53% favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Kalaniuvalu starts at left tackle for the Thunderbirds but he is projected to be an interior offensive lineman in college.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
150
6
5
Rivals
4
157
7
3
ESPN
4
90
1
3
On3 Recruiting
3
–
20
3
247 Composite
4
168
8
4
Vitals
Hometown
Provo, Utah
Projected Position
OL
Height
6-3
275
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on June 7, 2023
No visits yet
Offers List
LSU
Miami
Utah
Arizona
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
Miami is a 53% favorite per On3
Beyond blessed and grateful to announce that I have received an offer from Louisiana State University…GO TIGERS!!#JURY #AG2G @coachbraddavis @KalaniuvaluAlai @BishopGormanFB @LSUfootball @BlairAngulo @adamgorney @BrandonHuffman pic.twitter.com/ESmlJOCZRn
— Alai Kalaniuvalu (@AKalaniuvalu) June 8, 2023
