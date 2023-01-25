LSU offers 4-star offensive tackle from 2025 class
Lamont Rogers is a 6-foot-7, 305-pound offensive tackle from the class of 2025. He is from Mesquite, Texas, where he plays for Horn High School. The Horn Jaguars finished the 2022 season 8-3 with a loss to Wylie in the first round of the 6A Division I playoffs. SMU is currently an 83% favorite to land Rogers per On3.
Film Analysis: The class of 2025 may be a couple of years away from their National Signing Day, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t already making waves on the recruiting trails. Rogers starts at left tackle for the Jaguars, and he is a menace. He is a bully and does a great job of getting up to the second level and clearing out linebackers.
FILM
Ratings
247
4
54
4
7
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
4
–
–
–
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Mesquite, Texas
Projected Position
OT
Height
6-7
Weight
305
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on January 19, 2023
No visits yet
Offer List
LSU
SMU
Baylor
Texas Tech
UTSA
Recruiting Projection
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
SMU is an 83% favorite per On3
Blessed and honored to receive an offer from Louisiana State University @CoachKerryCooks @coachbraddavis @CoachAllenHC @CoachDiesel @KoachMak pic.twitter.com/aQNuhsuXh7
— Lamont Rogers (@TheLamontRogers) January 19, 2023
