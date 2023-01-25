LSU offers 4-star offensive tackle from 2025 class

Lamont Rogers is a 6-foot-7, 305-pound offensive tackle from the class of 2025. He is from Mesquite, Texas, where he plays for Horn High School. The Horn Jaguars finished the 2022 season 8-3 with a loss to Wylie in the first round of the 6A Division I playoffs. SMU is currently an 83% favorite to land Rogers per On3.

Film Analysis: The class of 2025 may be a couple of years away from their National Signing Day, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t already making waves on the recruiting trails. Rogers starts at left tackle for the Jaguars, and he is a menace. He is a bully and does a great job of getting up to the second level and clearing out linebackers.

FILM

Ratings

247 4 54 4 7 Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 4 – – – 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Mesquite, Texas Projected Position OT Height 6-7 Weight 305 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on January 19, 2023

No visits yet

Offer List

LSU

SMU

Baylor

Texas Tech

UTSA

Recruiting Projection

No Crystal Ball projections at this time

SMU is an 83% favorite per On3

Twitter

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire