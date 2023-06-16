LSU offers 4-star linebacker from McKinney, Texas
LSU’s recruiting staff traveled to McKinney, Texas, to offer one of the best linebackers in the 2025 recruiting class.
Riley Pettijohn is a 6-foot-3, 205-pound, four-star linebacker from McKinney, Texas, where he plays for McKinney High School. The McKinney Lions finished the 2022 season 8-5 with a loss to Southlake Carroll in the third round of the 6A D2 state playoffs.
There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Pettijohn at this time, but SMU is a 25% favorite to land him per On3.
Film Analysis: Pettijohn stars as an edge rusher from his outside linebacker spot. He is too quick for most offensive tackles to block him and he is very disruptive in the backfield.
FILM
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
54
9
6
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
4
63
8
8
On3 Recruiting
4
92
10
18
247 Composite
4
55
9
8
Vitals
Hometown
McKinney, Texas
Projected Position
LB
Height
6-3
Weight
205
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on May 24, 2023
No visits yet
Offers List
LSU
SMU
Florida State
Baylor
Recruitment Projections
No Crystal Ball projections at this time
SMU is a 25% favorite to land him per On3
Blessed to receive an offer from Louisiana State University!!! @LSUfootball @CoachKerryCooks @McKinneyHS_FB @Coach_Shavers pic.twitter.com/WDrDRcPVbW
— Riley Pettijohn (@r_pettijohn) May 24, 2023
