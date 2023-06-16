LSU offers 4-star linebacker from McKinney, Texas

LSU’s recruiting staff traveled to McKinney, Texas, to offer one of the best linebackers in the 2025 recruiting class.

Riley Pettijohn is a 6-foot-3, 205-pound, four-star linebacker from McKinney, Texas, where he plays for McKinney High School. The McKinney Lions finished the 2022 season 8-5 with a loss to Southlake Carroll in the third round of the 6A D2 state playoffs.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Pettijohn at this time, but SMU is a 25% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Pettijohn stars as an edge rusher from his outside linebacker spot. He is too quick for most offensive tackles to block him and he is very disruptive in the backfield.

FILM

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 54 9 6 Rivals – – – – ESPN 4 63 8 8 On3 Recruiting 4 92 10 18 247 Composite 4 55 9 8

Vitals

Hometown McKinney, Texas Projected Position LB Height 6-3 Weight 205 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on May 24, 2023

No visits yet

Offers List

LSU

SMU

Florida State

USC

Baylor

Recruitment Projections

Twitter

